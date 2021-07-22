A 6-5 loss at top-seeded Wayne County dropped the Pitt County Post 39 baseball team into the losers' bracket of this week's double-elimination Area 1 East tournament.
After winning its first game 4-0 over Wilson, Pitt got a clutch home run by Cole Watkins in the top of the sixth inning for a 5-5 tie versus Wayne. The hosts scored in the next inning for a walk-off win.
Watkins finished 2-for-3. Teammate Justin McDonald was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Locals elected to board posts
Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission staff members Gray Williams and Paul Sheehan were elected to new sports tourism industry board positions.
Williams, executive director of Play Greenville, NC Sports, is to serve on the Board of Directors for Sports Events and Tourism Association (SportsETA), the national trade association for the sports tourism industry. Sheehan was elected to serve on the executive committee as treasurer of the North Carolina Sports Association.
Woman of the Year nominees
A pair of East Carolina athletes, Kim Sanford and Megan Pallozzi, have been named the athletic department’s nominees for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Pallozzi graduated from East Carolina Honors College of Biology this year, finishing as a three-time American Athletic Conference all-academic team honoree and her four-year Pirate lacrosse career as the top goal-scorer in school history. Sanford graduated in December 2020 in Exercise Physiology, is studying to complete her Masters Degree in Kinesiology, is a four-time AAC all-academic team selection and has one year of soccer eligibility remaining.
Harris on Walker list
East Carolina second-year freshman Rahjai Harris was one of 82 running backs named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list. Harris averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season, earning co-AAC rookie of the year honors, and is a first-team preseason all-league selection by Phil Steele Magazine.