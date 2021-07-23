A 10-6 elimination game win Thursday night over Kinston advanced the Pitt County Post 39 baseball team in this week's double-elimination Area 1 East tournament.
Pitt scored four runs in the first inning and stayed in the lead the rest of the way. It was 7-0 after the fourth. Grayson Myrick (2-for-4) finished with a game-high four RBIs.
Pitchers Will Atkins and Cole Watkins each threw a scoreless inning to close out the victory, which set up a rematch against Wayne County for Friday at 7 p.m. at top-seeded Wayne.
After opening the postseason with a 4-0 over Wilson, Pitt got a clutch home run by Watkins in the top of the sixth inning for a 5-5 tie versus Wayne in an eventual loss. The hosts scored in the next inning for a walk-off win.
Watkins was 2-for-3 in the first game against Wayne County.
Woman of the Year nominees
A pair of East Carolina athletes, Kim Sanford and Megan Pallozzi, have been named the athletic department’s nominees for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Pallozzi graduated from East Carolina Honors College of Biology this year, finishing as a three-time American Athletic Conference all-academic team honoree and her four-year Pirate lacrosse career as the top goal-scorer in school history. Sanford graduated in December 2020 in Exercise Physiology, is studying to complete her Masters Degree in Kinesiology, is a four-time AAC all-academic team selection and has one year of soccer eligibility remaining.
Brooke Stith was selected a United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-academic athlete for the fourth straight season and as part of the Pirate women’s team that earned all-academic recognition for the fifth consecutive season, producing a 3.25 cumulative GPA during the 2020-21 school year.
Nichols back for player development
Former Pirate record-setting receiver and assistant coach Jason Nichols has returned to East Carolina as director of football player development, head coach Mike Houston announced Thursday.
Nichols most recently was running backs coach at Richmond. His primary responsibilities at ECU will be coordinating the program’s life skills, academic and mentoring support system, assist with name, image and likeness development, spearhead the Pirates’ community relations outreach efforts and work as the team’s top liaison with National Football League organizations.
Also this week, ECU second-year freshman Rahjai Harris was one of 82 running backs named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.