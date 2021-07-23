A 10-6 elimination game win Thursday night over Kinston advanced the Pitt County Post 39 baseball team in this week’s double-elimination Area 1 East tournament.
Pitt scored four runs in the first inning and stayed in the lead the rest of the way. It was 7-0 after the fourth. Grayson Myrick (2-for-4) finished with a game-high four RBIs.
Pitchers Will Atkins and Cole Watkins each threw a scoreless inning to close out the victory, which set up a rematch against Wayne County for Friday at 7 p.m. at top-seeded Wayne.
After opening the postseason with a 4-0 over Wilson, Pitt got a clutch home run by Watkins in the top of the sixth inning for a 5-5 tie versus Wayne in an eventual loss. The hosts scored in the next inning for a walk-off win.
Watkins was 2-for-3 in the first game against Wayne County.