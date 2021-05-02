A couple of former local high school and college football stars heard their names called this week in a way they had dreamed about their whole lives.
Former East Carolina offensive lineman D'Ante Smith and former J.H. Rose superstar and Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell both were selected in the NFL draft. Additionally, former ECU wide receiver Blake Proehl, who opted to leave the Pirates a year early to enter the draft, signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith battled injuries through much of his career but maintained a constant rapport with NFL scouts that paid off when he was picked in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, who made their offensive line a key focus in this draft. Proehl, the son of former NFL player and Carolina Panthers offensive cog Blake Proehl, showed enough flashes of athleticism and potential to land with the Vikings.
Powell not only was selected in the fifth round of the draft, he was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2019 Super Bowl champion and runner-up last season. The Chiefs aim with picking Powell, who after a mostly quiet early career at Clemson exploded last season as one of the best receivers in the country, is to bolster an already dynamic offense. Powell could add considerable depth behind lead pass-catcher Tyreek Hill.
Powell was a dominant two-sport athlete in football and basketball while at Rose.