Taylor Anthony is a senior on the Christ Covenant cross country team, and he recently became the first-ever Division I signee at the school after signing his national letter of intent to continue his running and academic career at UNC Wilmington.
He is a three-time NCISAA state champion who has overcome being diagnosed with Asperger’s as a child and Type I Diabetes in high school.
Despite winning three state titles and signing a DI NLI, Anthony is best known for cheering on every runner at the finish line after finishing a race and even going back to run with other competitors who are struggling to finish the race.
Anthony spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about his signing, what went into his decision, the obstacles he has overcome and his future plans.
Q: What does signing to run cross country at UNCW mean to you?
A: It means a lot. I am very excited for this opportunity and I am glad to see all of my hard work pay off.
Q: What does it mean to you to be Christ Covenant’s first DI signing?
A: It means a lot. One of the things I’ve wanted to do was to do something that someone else had never done and I did that.
Q: Why did you choose UNCW?
A: The coaches and the athletes were great and I also heard they were No. 3 in academics in North Carolina.
Q: What other schools you were considering?
A: I was considering Barton College and N.C. State.
Q: What set UNCW apart from those other schools?
A: I did a campus visit there and after the coaches there liked what they saw, they worked so hard to get me on the team and I worked so hard to get a spot on that team, there was no way I was not going to take that spot.
Q: You’ve faced a lot of obstacles. How have you overcome them to get to where you are today?
A: I have faith in what I do, I take it one day at a time and I work hard.
Q: What age did you begin cross country?
A: I started at age nine in fourth grade when I did a running club at my school.
Q: Why did you get into it?
A: One day I just decided to run a 5K for fun and I did really well and I was like, ‘Let’s keep doing this’.
Q: What other sports have you played?
A: I also swim.
Q: Swimming is your favorite of the two, correct?
A: Yes sir.
Q: What sets cross country apart from swimming?
A: Being outside, I like to do a lot of outdoor things, so it’s really nice. I like looking at everything while I’m running by and it’s nice and quiet while I’m running outside. I also like the camaraderie among the runners.
Q: What is the hardest thing about cross country?
A: For me, it’s working on my speed. I can run for a long time, but trying to kick out that last sprint in a 5K seemed to be something I struggled with for a while.
Q: What does being a 3-time state champion mean to you?
A: It means a lot. I worked very hard for this and I am very excited.
Q: Why do you cheer on every runner at the finish line or go back and run with runners who are struggling to finish?
A: I know what it’s like to not feel as good as other kids. I want to make sure everyone feels supported and just as important as everyone else. Me being a DI athlete doesn’t make me better than anyone else.
Q: Who has had the most impact on you becoming the athlete and person you are today?
A: Coach Ange has really influenced me a lot. He was my cross country coach in seventh, eighth and ninth grade and he helped me push past the barriers I needed to push past, so I am really thankful for him.
Q: What do you plan to study at UNCW?
A: I plan to study math and statistics.
Q: What do you hope to do after graduation?
A: I’m just going to see where life takes me.