Britton Fischer has long dreamed of playing professional soccer.
Earlier this month, he made that dream a reality.
Fischer, a senior at D.H. Conley High School, signed a professional contract with North Carolina FC, the club announced on Oct. 4.
“I am super excited to get the opportunity to sign with the club,” said Fischer, who has been with the NCFC Academy for two years. He joins teammates Cole Frame and Nicholas Holliday in inking a pro contract. “This is something I have always looked forward to doing – it’s what I ultimately wanted to do as my career path, play soccer professionally. I am looking forward to continuing working with the team and excited for what is to come; hopefully, I will venture to a higher level down the road.”
NCFC is one of the biggest youth soccer clubs in the nation and features an academy program under their professional team’s banner.
“I started with them my eighth grade year,” said Fischer. “We were playing six months (half a season) against teams from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The next year I did the same thing.”
Fischer played his freshman year of high school at Conley but transitioned full-time into the academy program.
“My first thought was I am going to college and then play professional soccer,” he said. “I decided this way would help me get to my destination faster than just playing college soccer would.”
Fischer’s different path is not unlike athletes who play travel, or club, sports – in his case, it is soccer.
“High school soccer players aren’t as heavily recruited as club soccer players are,” he said. “Instead of playing high school, where very few coaches see your matches, I chose club soccer, where they are putting you in front of many more coaches in state, regional and national tournaments.”
Throughout his playing career, Fischer has spent time with the ’03 PGSA Stars, the NCFC Elite U14 and the ECNL U15 squads before joining the NCFC Pro ECNL U16s. More recently, the 17-year-old transitioned to the NCFC U17 Academy and eventually the U19 Academy before signing an amateur contract with North Carolina FC alongside 14 of his teammates, making the defender available to train and play for the first team. By his sophomore year in high school, Fischer was training all 12 months in Raleigh.
“When you’re on an academy contract, you get to play professionally but you’re not getting paid,” Fischer explained. “You are able to keep your amateur playing ability.”
Roughly halfway through the season (which runs from February to the end of October), Fischer was offered a professional contract after only playing a handful of matches. He signed and gave up his amateur playing status.
Going to college was an option as recently as August.
“I had actually committed to Duke for soccer a couple of months before signing my pro contract,” Fischer said. “It was a very hard decision and a big gamble because a Duke education is very good as well. But ultimately, this is what I wanted to do and where I wanted to be.”
Fischer only had to complete one credit to be eligible to graduate from Conley next spring because he loaded up on core classes his first three years in high school. Because he has to take at least two classes to be considered a full-time high school student, Fischer opted to take two online courses through Pitt Community College.
“I can craft my schedule the way I want to,” he said.
Currently, Fischer drives to Raleigh daily for training from 8:45-11:15 a.m., then drives back to work on his online classes at PCC.
“Next year, I am set up where I can get an apartment so I don’t have to drive back and forth,” he said. “But I have been doing this now for four years now so it’s not really awful.”
Fischer said he has been able to adjust quickly to professional soccer.
“You’re playing against people who are 27, 28 years old. It’s different, but I have learned a lot from the pro experience,” he said. “But it hasn’t been too bad.”
Fischer said he has enjoyed the NCFC experience so far.
“Being with the NCFC Academy has been a great experience,” he said. “It’s where everything turned around for me. They do a real good job with player development. The talent is a lot higher and they have great facilities to train and play in.”
By early October, Fischer had made 12 appearances for NCFC, making his professional debut on May 23 against the Richmond Kickers as a substitute in the 86th minute.
He has logged more than 800 minutes of playing time, been a starter several times and played the entire match on multiple occasions as he helped bolster a NCFC backline against competitors at the professional level.
“We are extremely excited to sign Britton Fischer to a professional contract with North Carolina FC,” NCFC Head Coach John Bradford said. “He is a talented young defender who has done very well for us this season. His is a physical and athletic center back who reads the game well and is able to impact the professional level already. With his blend of size, athleticism, technical qualities and mindset, we believe Britton has the potential to develop into a very strong player.”
Fischer is a former recipient of the NCFC Hamilton Sportsmanship Award, which is awarded to players who exemplify sportsmanship on and off the field.
In addition to supporting his professional playing career, NCFC has also made a financial investment in future educational support for Fischer.