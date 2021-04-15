After watching the now-graduated quarterback Nick Hamilton lead the D.H. Conley football team to a conference championship in 2019, junior Bryce Jackson had some big shoes to fill in his first season as the starter this year.
While Conley didn’t make the playoffs despite a 5-2 overall record, Jackson was an efficient leader of the offense, throwing for 1,156 total yards with 15 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
On senior night, Jackson made sure the Vikings went out on top by throwing for 257 yards with five touchdown passes in the Vikings’ 51-6 win over rival South Central, completing 17 of his 21 pass attempts in the process.
Here are Jackson’s thoughts after the big win over South Central:
Q: As a junior, how awesome was it to lead this team to victory on Senior Night?
A: It felt great. We come out and practice hard every week. I love these seniors. The connection this team had this year is nothing you could recreate. It felt really good to lead them tonight. It feels really good to come out here and finish the season really strong.
Q: What was it like stepping into the starting quarterback role this year?
A: The guys really accepted me. Coach (Nate) Conner is a very good coach and coaches me hard every day at practice so I’m always confident in my abilities during the game. (I like to) complete the short routes and then go for a big shot here and there.
Q: Where do you feel you have improved the most?
A: Leadership for sure. I really like to focus on keeping my guys together, calm and collected and play the best we can.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete to watch right now?
A: I like Lamar Jackson. Everyone doubts him as a quarterback throwing and thinks he is just a runner. I try to model my game after him a little bit. I may not be as fast as him, but I get the job done.
Q: What is your favorite musical artist?
A: Probably DDG. Not a lot of people know him but he has some fire music. He’s underrated.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 10, New Bern 0
Lauren Wiles and Emma Adams threw a combined no-hitter in another shelling for the Vikings, this time on the road in New Bern on Tuesday.
Wiles pitched four perfect innings, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out nine batters. Adams then took over and pitched the final three innings, also allowing no hits and no walks and striking out four batters.
Conley bagged four runs in the seventh inning to reach the final score. Olivia Knight went 2-for-4 with a triple, Carson Fleming was 2-for-4 with a double and Adams, Anna Sawyer and Mia Trueblood each had two hits.
North Johnston 15 Farmville Central 0, 4 inn.
The Jaguars ran into a buzz saw on Tuesday at North Johnston, yielding nine runs un the first inning and six more over the next three frames while themselves managing just one hit, a Kenya Pittman single.
Farmville committed four errors in the loss.
SOCCER Conley coaches selected
D.H. Conley girls’ soccer coaches Marlen Carbajal and Karina Hernandez were named as the girls’ East coaches for this year’s BODYARMOR State Games (previously known as the Powerade State Games) High School Soccer Showcase, set to take place June 19-20 at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
The event expects to attract some of the best boys and girls soccer players in the state to try out to represent their region at the showcase, which features four boys teams and four girls teams comprised of rising sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as graduating seniors (classes of 2021, ‘22, ‘23 and ‘24).
MIDDLE SCHOOLS BASEBALL Hope 7, PS Jones 1
Owen Simmons and Joe May combined for a no-hitter, including Simmons ringing up six strikeouts through four innings.
Leading the Mustangs on offense with hits were James Robinson, Simmons, Justin Grimes and Ethan Medhus, and Robinson was unstoppable with six stolen bases compared with three each by Simmons and Grimes
Hope (3-0) take on G.R. Whitfield on Monday.
SOCCER Hope 2, PS Jones 1 (4-3 on penalty kicks)
The Mustangs stayed perfect at 3-0 on the season in a thriller that was stuck at 1-1 and had to be decided on penalty kicks.
Sandul Gunerathne scored the lone goal for Hope during regular time, and Owen Conway, Elyana Hvastkovs, Rebekah Ochoa and Sean Smith.
Hope’s hosts E.B. Aycock on Tuesday.