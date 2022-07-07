Bryce Jackson is a former D.H. Conley football and baseball star who is signed to continue his football and academics at Winston Salem State University this coming fall.
He surpassed 2,400 yards through the air last fall with the Vikings while passing for 24 touchdowns.
Jackson spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about his commitment to Winston Salem State, his return to the game of football after a few years away and how being a dual-sport athlete benefited his play.
Q: What does it mean to you to sign to play at Winston Salem State?
A: It was good, it’s always been a dream of mine. My first love was baseball. I started back when I was five years old and played through my senior year. I started liking football more my sophomore year and I started realizing I could take it all the way.
Q: Why did you choose Winston Salem State?
A: I always wanted to go to an HBCU, so it was between there and North Carolina A&T because my brother goes there. Winston just showed me a lot of love and just the way the coaches treated me.
Q: When did you start playing football?
A: I played pee-wee football and flag football and a little bit of rec ball when I was in elementary school, but I did not play in middle school. I just started back up my freshman year of high school.
Q: Why did you stop playing in middle school?
A: I just didn’t like it much when I was younger, I enjoyed baseball more, but my dad wanted me to try football again when I got to high school and I just fell in love with it.
Q: How challenging was it getting back into the sport?
A: It was really hard. My freshman year, I wanted to be a receiver, but my head coach wanted me to be a quarterback. It was really hard getting used to throwing the football instead of a baseball. I was honestly ready to quit my freshman year after the first week of practice, but one of my assistant coaches stayed after with me every day and he helped me, and I just stuck with it and it ended up working out.
Q: At what point did you realize you had a realistic shot to play at the college level?
A: My sophomore year, because my freshman year was really slow and I was splitting reps with a sophomore on JV. Sophomore year I started getting the hang of it and gaining some confidence. I started playing a little varsity and I had a breakout season my sophomore year and the summer going into my junior year I worked out a lot and people kept telling me I could do it.
Q: What is your favorite thing about the position?
A: Being the main dude on the field, having all the responsibility and being involved and a big part of the game on every single play. When I played baseball, as a kid I was a catcher, so I was involved in the game every pitch, so that just carried over to football.
Q: How did being a two-sport athlete help you on the field?
A: Football with lifting and all that made me a lot stronger in my legs, so that carried over to baseball with hitting and running balls down in the outfield. With baseball, at Conley we would always go far in the playoffs, so playing in those pressure moments really helped me with football and not being so pressured and being calm in those moments.
Q: Who has played the biggest role in you becoming the athlete you are today?
A: Definitely my dad, my brother and my mom, all three of them really. My mom and my dad always made sure I had the most help with working out and training. Just competing with my brother in the backyard and then competing with baseball, seeing who could hit more home runs and things like that.
Q: What advice would you offer to a younger athlete hoping to reach the college level?
A: Don’t expect to see all of the results in one day because it’s a long process. You’re going to get better every year and most of the time you are not going to be a freshman completely outcompeting the seniors. It’s a process, you’ve just gotta stick with it and grind every day.