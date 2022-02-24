D.H. Conley’s Emma Adams recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Virginia Wesleyan University.
Adams helped lead the Vikings to a 15-1 record as a junior last year and will look to continue that success this spring.
She recently spoke about her career at Conley, what went into her decision to attend Virginia Wesleyan and her hopes for the future.
Q: What position will you play in college?
A: I am projected to be a pitcher.
Q: What positions did you play at Conley?
A: I have played pitcher and first base.
Q: What about Virginia Wesleyan appealed to you?
A: I had offers from DI, DII and DII, but I knew that VWU had everything that I was looking for in a softball program. The small school setting appealed to me and I respect the culture that coach Elliott has developed at VWU.
Q: What about the VWU softball team stood out to you versus other programs you looked at?
A: The family atmosphere at the school and the softball team was a big factor. I loved the feeling that everybody seemed to know everybody. Also the fact that VWU has won three National Championships showed me that the softball program is very competitive and I really liked that. The coaches are pretty awesome too.
Q: What do you plan to major in?
A: At this point I am undecided, but I am considering maybe social work or accounting.
Q: At what age did you start playing softball?
A: I believe I started playing ball at 3, and moved to the Pitt County Softball League when I was 4. I played in that league until I was 14, while also playing middle school and travel ball.
Q: What teams did you play for?
A: I’ve played for the Carolina Cardinals almost my whole travel ball career. I’ve been able to play high-level competition and some of the best players out there, which helped set me up for high school softball.
Q: What have been your favorite softball memories?
A: As a team, I think all the tournaments I’ve played have been my favorite. I’ve gotten to play with my best friends for years and it’s awesome. As an individual, I would probably say winning MVP after winning the first-ever 10U Babe Ruth World Series.
Q: Who has had the most impact on your softball career?
A: I want to thank my dad, Todd Adams, for coaching me in travel ball since I was 8. He’s taught me so many lessons involving and not involving softball and I’m forever grateful for that. I also want to thank Trent Britt, Lance Martin and Thomas Judkins for working with me over the past years to improve my performance and overall athleticism. I truly love and appreciate all they have done for me.
Q: Did you always think you could play at the college level?
A: Before high school, I didn’t think I could, but during high school I believed I could do it.
Q: What changed to make you believe you could make it?
A: The advice and information I received from my coaches and trainer started to put the idea in my head that I could play college softball. Also, the attention I got from different colleges boosted my confidence in my ability to play in college as well.
Q: What is the best advice you can offer to younger athletes?
A: First and foremost, do your best in school. Your academics are so much more important in the long run, than whether you throw the ball hard or not. However, if you have any inkling about wanting to play in college, put yourself out there. Go to camps, go to showcase tournaments, email coaches. In the end, have fun. The memories and friendships you make will last a lifetime.