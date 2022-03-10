Journee McDaniel is a senior on the Farmville Central girls’ basketball team.
After moving to the school prior to her junior year, she has helped lead the Jaguars to back-to-back 2A state title berths.
This season, she has averaged 15.7 points per game to go along with 8.4 rebounds a game heading into Saturday’s championship game against Salisbury.
Next season, she will be taking her talents to East Tennessee State University where she committed earlier this season.
McDaniel spoke with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following Tuesday’s practice at Minges Coliseum about the upcoming state title game, her commitment and her love for basketball.
Q: What does making it back to the state championship game mean to you?
A: It means a lot because we’ve got a big chip on our shoulder with getting to states and then coming up short, so it feels good to be back with a chance to redeem ourselves.
Q: What does your commitment to East Tennessee State mean to you?
A: It means a lot to me. I found somewhere that I can call a second home, so it feels good to have somewhere to call home when I’m not at home. That helped my decision a lot.
Q: What went into your decision to commit to ETSU?
A: They stuck with me from the first time they spoke with me. They were really friendly and all schools are going to be friendly, of course, but they stuck with me and treated me like family. I had an amazing visit and it was just a good environment.
Q: What other schools were you considering other than ETSU?
A: Honestly, I didn’t really have any other schools that I was looking at. They just stood out the most from the start and I just stuck with them.
Q: What age did you start playing basketball?
A: It was probably around the age of 5 or 6, but I didn’t really start training until I was like 10 or 11.
Q: What led to your decision to start taking basketball more seriously?
A: When you’re good at something, you might as well keep going, so I just kept going.
Q: Is there any one person who has most influenced your basketball career, and if yes, how so?
A: My mom, definitely my mom. Travel and basketball is not cheap, but she stuck with me and she trusted the process with me and she just continued to help me grow as a player and as a person.
Q: What is your favorite part of basketball?
A: Just the different types of people you meet when you’re playing. Also, the different coaches and different coaching styles and different players, it just feels good to meet new people.
Q: What is the hardest part of basketball?
A: Being able to find something positive when everything is going wrong. When you’re not having a good practice or game, always trying to find something positive.
Q: Where did you play before moving to Farmville Central?
A: New Bern High School.
Q: Why did you make the switch?
A: I just wanted to finish my career and my senior year good, so I decided to come here to a better program.
Q: What differences have you noticed with your time here and your time at New Bern?
A: Just the energy. Some people, they don’t even have kids here and they still come out and support us and the environment is wonderful.
