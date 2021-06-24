Ginger Evans, a senior tennis player at J.H. Rose, qualified for the state 3A tournament by winning her first two singles matches in last week’s East Regional event at N.C. Wesleyan.
In this week’s edition of Prep Spotlight, Evans, who finished 3-1 (third place) in the regional, talked about her beginnings in the sport, the change from doubles to singles and what she would like to accomplish in this year’s state tournament.
Q: How long have you been playing tennis? When do you first pick up a racket, and why?
A: I have been playing tennis since fourth grade, so for about nine years now. When I was younger, I tried every sport, from ballet to basketball, and never found what was right for me. I kept trying new things, which eventually led me to pick up a tennis racket.
Q: What do you feel is your best shot? What do you feel you need work on?
A: I think my best shot is my forehand because I have the most control over it. If there was one shot I would work on, it would definitely be my overhead. I have swung and completely missed the ball multiple times in a match, so it could use some work.
Q: You’ve played the past three years with Maryah Stokes in doubles. This year you are playing singles. Were you apprehensive at all about switching?
A: I was apprehensive at first, just because I was so used to playing with a doubles partner that knew me well and that I could count on during matches. It was an adjustment, but I was able to hold my own.
Q: What have you learned from Maryah in doubles that you could apply in singles?
A: Maryah taught me that sometimes you don’t need to be so focused on strategy, and just need to play your game.
Q: Did you feel any added pressure when you learned you were the No. 3 seed?
A: No, I always play my hardest no matter how likely it is that I will win the match. Even if I don’t end up winning, it gives me great practice to play like I would against any other player or seed.
Q: You qualified for states by winning your first two matches. What was that feeling like, even though you had qualified in doubles?
A: It was very exciting to qualify in singles my senior year. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to, but I just had the mindset that I was going to go out there and play my best and see where I ended up, and sure enough, I qualified for states, which is a great honor.
Q: You had somewhat of a rough Saturday with the heat. What was it like playing in those conditions?
A: I know it might sound cliche, but I always have had the mindset to not give up during matches. I was extremely fatigued during my long match Friday but just kept playing and putting in my best effort. Saturday was even hotter, and I even had blisters on my hand and feet, but I kept going and made sure to hydrate. It can be hard mentally and physically to continue in those conditions, but I kept the same mindset and was able to finish my match with the win.
Q: You were able to pull off an incredible comeback in the third-place match against the girl from Clayton. What did you have to do to overcome that loss in the first set and being down 5-2 in the second set?
A: If I’m being honest, I didn’t even realize that I was down 5-2 in the second set until after the match. I was just focused on playing my best and keeping my head in the game. After I won the second set, I knew it was basically like a new match and I was able to have a fresh start and start playing better to pull out the win.
Q: What would you like to accomplish at states this year?
A: At states this year, I just want to play my hardest, make good memories and gain competitive match experience. I will definitely not take this opportunity for granted, seeing as we almost didn’t have a season this year due to COVID.