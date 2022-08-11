Eduardo Gonzalez is set to begin his collegiate soccer career at Barton after helping lead Greene Central to the 2A state title game last fall.
He had 21 assists and 16 goals for the Rams, who finished 25-2 as the state runner-up.
Gonzalez spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about his commitment decision, his background in the sport and the importance of club soccer to his career.
Q: What does it mean to you to sign to Barton to continue your soccer career?
A: It is really amazing. It shows off the work that I’ve put in. Just giving it my all and it working out is just amazing. (At Barton), you really have to fight for your place, it’s really competitive and it’s awesome. It really pushes you to keep moving forward and keep pushing yourself.
Q: Why did you choose Barton?
A: The reason I chose to come to Barton is I really liked coach (Ian) McMichael, even though he has left. He played the same formation as my high school team. He really saw me fitting in there and I saw myself fitting in. I also met some of the guys and they were all really welcoming.
Q: At what point did you realize you had a shot to play at the next level?
A: It would probably be this past year during my high school season, I had put in some work during the summer. Originally, I was planning on finishing my welding certificate so I could weld, but we had an amazing season, I put in that work and it showed. Our team put in the work, our coach (Ricardo) Arias helped us out a lot and we got far and it definitely got some eyes poking around.
Q: What do you plan to study at Barton?
A: I’m not 100 percent sure right now, but it would probably business administration or sports management. I’m stuck in between those two, and I’m also interested in dentistry, so that could also be a possibility.
Q: What does it mean to sign alongside your teammate, Nathan Drake?
A: That’s amazing, he’s an amazing player and we really had that connection in high school. He’s a really great friend and he’s always there when I need him and I’m always there when he needs me. I know I have someone to lean on to whenever I need to open up about something.
Q: How long have you been playing soccer?
A: I was around six when I started playing. My dad used to play soccer for a Sunday league and I would go out there and play with the other kids. Then my dad put me in a rec league and I started playing there. Then one of our friends introduced us to club soccer, so I went to go play at PGSA (Pitt-Greenville Soccer Association) around age 10 or 11. I stayed there a couple years, then I had high school ball and then from there, it worked out to college soccer.
Q: What is your favorite thing about the sport?
A: My favorite thing about the sport is definitely making friends. Like right now at Barton I’ve met so many people from other countries and I’m really intrigued by their lifestyle and what they know and don’t know about us.
Q: What is the hardest thing about the sport?
A: I would say the mentality. I feel like to be a good player, you need to believe in yourself and what you can do.
Q: Who is your favorite professional player, why?
A: Definitely (Lionel) Messi, just because he can do everything. He can run the game, he can finish the game, he’s just an all-around player.
Q: What advice would you offer to younger athletes hoping to reach the college level?
A: I would say to play club soccer. It helped me a lot to level up because it’s much more competitive than middle school and high school soccer.