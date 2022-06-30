Adam Ulffers played his high school lacrosse at J.H. Rose and is set to take his play to the next level at Randolph College after signing his National Letter of Intent this past spring.
The Wildcats are a DIII program and compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Ulffers talked about his college search, his background in the sport and his biggest influencers in the sport.
Q: What does signing to Randolph College mean to you?
A: It just brings a sense of satisfaction. I’ve been playing lacrosse since I was in fourth grade and I’ve been playing travel ball since freshman year. Just knowing driving four hours round-trip to a practice was worth it. All the long weekends at tournaments, all the running, it’s all worth it when you realize you are going somewhere.
Q: Was it always your goal to play college lacrosse?
A: People play for different reasons, but my main goal was to always hopefully move to the next level. At the signing was the first time that it really hit me that everything has paid off.
Q: Why did you choose Randolph?
A: My college search was a little bit different. I knew I wanted to do engineering, which is really hard to find at small schools just because a lot of smaller schools don’t have the funding for that. I started looking at schools that had DII or DIII lacrosse programs, were within about six hours, had engineering and were a fairly small school. I knew I would not be successful at a super big school.
Q: Did Randolph stand out to you early in your search?
A: It was down to about 60 schools, so I emailed all of them saying I was interested in their school and sent my Hudl link. Coach (Andy) Sinclair at Randolph was actually the first one to email me back. We were on the phone every week, he really showed me he cared about me, which not a lot of coaches do because even if they don’t get you, it’s just the next guy up. Randolph was the first school I visited with them being the first school to reach out to me. That was one of the reasons I chose them, because I really felt a connection with coach Sinclair. He really cares about the players and after speaking with current players, they all say the exact same thing and that it does not change once you get there.
Q: What does it mean to you to sign alongside two of your teammates in Cooper and Sawyer Alexander?
A: The only other person I wish I could’ve signed with, he actually goes to Conley, is Jacob McCann. All four of us have been playing together since we started. We all played at Pitt Lax together and we all ended up on the same travel team together. We grew up together in lacrosse and we were all more like brothers than teammates. Even though we’re not going to be able to play together in college, it was more like I was signing with my brothers than teammates.
Q: Why did you get into the sport?
A: I tried all the other sports — soccer, baseball and football. I liked the contact of football, but I didn’t like how stop-and-go it was. I liked soccer, but as soon as they took me out of the goalie position, I did not want to play anymore. My brother got into lacrosse in high school while I was in fourth grade and he wanted to shoot in the backyard and had me step in goal. That really sparked my love for the game and then I joined the Pitt Lax team and ever since then it has just grown.
Q: Have you always played goalie?
A: Yes, I have only ever played goalie.
Q: Are you hoping to continue playing goalie at Randolph?
A: Yes, I was recruited to play goalie.
Q: What is the hardest thing about the position?
A: I would say balancing everything. You’re trying to stop a ball that is being shot at you at 70 miles per hour, a ball the size of a baseball and you’re trying to stop it in a six-foot goal. You also have to remain very level-headed. That’s one thing I’ve always been good at. I don’t really get in my own head. It’s like two games, you’ve got your physical game which is what you prepare for and the mental game. You can’t really teach that. You have to have short-term memory when it comes to getting scored on. It’s not like hockey or soccer where you’re only going to get scored on one or two times a game.
Q: Who has had the most impact on you becoming the player you are today?
A: From my team at Rose, definitely Spruill Alexander. He has had a huge impact on the player I am today. Also Gabe Smith. He graduated in 2020, so we only got to play together for two years, but he’s been a huge help with not just high school but getting into college. He’s currently playing at Lenoir-Rhyne, and when I first devoted time to researching colleges, he was the first person I called to get any information.