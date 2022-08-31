Drew Sears is a senior goalkeeper on the J.H. Rose High School soccer team.
His strong play in the net has helped lead the Rampants to a 4-0-2 start to the season.
Sears spoke with Reflector prep sports writer following his clean sheet in a draw against Manteo Wednesday night about his background in the sport and the ups and downs of being a keeper.
Q: How long have you been playing soccer?
A: I got back into it when I was 11. I played when I was really little, but when I moved to Greenville and saw Future Stars I got back into it and I’ve been playing since then.
Q: Did you play any other sports growing up?
A: I played travel baseball growing up and I also played basketball, but I wasn’t as good at basketball. I played baseball a lot and I stopped playing baseball before I moved here and I got a pamphlet for rec soccer and decided to try it again.
Q: Where did you move from?
A: I used to live in Gastonia, which is like 30 miles west of Charlotte.
Q: Was that move challenging for you?
A: It was at first. It was hard trying to make friends and I was really unhappy at first when I moved here. But I enjoy the people around here, I enjoy the soccer here and I just really like Greenville now.
Q: How long have you been a goalkeeper?
A: Pretty much the entire time. I went to my first practice and I forgot my water, so I just went into the goal and they were like ‘we need a keeper, you wanna play keeper?’ And then I just kept playing it.
Q: Have you played any other positions?
A: I’ve played defender some, but I just feel my strengths are better in the goal than on the field.
Q: What do you like most about playing keeper?
A: What I like about being a goalie is the game kind of relies on you to an extent. The strikers are always going to be the ones scoring the goals, but they need to get past the goalie first. You can be the hero, or you can be the person that fails for your team and that pressure makes the position really important.
Q: What is the hardest thing about the position?
A: I think a lot of people don’t realize how hard it is to play goalie. I remember there is a common phrase that it’s easy to be an okay goalie, but it’s hard to be a good goalie. A lot of people that do not know soccer, they see a goal get scored, people automatically look at the goalie and not at any other factors that go into it. It can often times be a thankless position, but I enjoy it.
Q: Do you have a professional goalkeeper you look up to?
A: I’d probably say David de Gea, who plays for Manchester United. He’s one of the more athletic goalies, he makes some of the more surprising saves that you don’t expect. He can also be more on-and-off sometimes, which I feel like I can relate to. Sometimes you have off days, but seeing him be able to move on and help his team is inspirational.