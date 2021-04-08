Kevin Hamilton is part of a dominant, undefeated J.H. Rose football team, and the senior star receiver and three-sport athlete says the Rampants are not done yet.
Q: After not getting to play in 2020 because of COVID-19, how did it feel finally getting back on the field this spring?
A: It felt great. I was so excited to finally get back on the field.
Q: How weird/different has it been playing a spring football season, including everything the team has to do to stay safe from COVID?
A: It’s been different. I just thank God we all have been safe, and I will be so glad when we can put this COVID behind us.
Q: How has it been playing for coach Bland since him taking over last year?
A: It’s been amazing cause he is not only a coach. He is our mentor. He always pushes us to our best.
Q: What has it been like being a senior leader on this year’s team, finishing a perfect regular season in dominant fashion?
A: Man, it’s been a blessing. I just thank God that my coaches and fellow players had faith in me to do what I do. And we did it.
Q: What are your expectations for this Rose team in the playoffs?
A: I expect us to go all the way to the top. Hard work and dedication will get us there, too.
Q: How do you feel when you think about how far the program has come in your four years, from missing the playoffs freshman year all the way to senior year with eyes on a state title?
A: I’m so grateful. Bland took over and took us where we needed to. It’s a dream come true and I’m going to put my all on the field every time I step out there and I push my teammates to do the same.
Q: What has it been like playing not only football but also basketball and track at Rose?
A: It’s smooth. I’m built for this even though basketball isn’t my sport of choice, but I give my all in everything I do. And I thank God for the talent that he gave me. It has helped me to build up my speed and my skills. It also kept me busy.
Q: What do you like to do outside of your three sports?
A: I love to spend time with my family, travel, and eat.
Q: I understand family is important for you, as is becoming the first to graduate high school in your family. How big is that for you, and how big is it having your family support system?
A: It’s a dream come true and especially that I showed my mom and grandma that I could do it and never give up. And to motivate others that you can do whatever you need to, all you got to do is do it and never give up no matter what happens in life. It’s everything to have my family support and especially my mom, because she sacrificed so much and always been there and pushed me to be the man I am today.
Q: What are your plans once you graduate from Rose, as I know you have heard from plenty of colleges in and around North Carolina, including the hometown Pirates?
A: Yes, I have. I plan to go to college and get my degree and if I go farther than college football then I’m truly blessed because that’s a dream I always had since I was seven.