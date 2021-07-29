Josh James finished his senior season at South Central High School and then went right into playing American Legion baseball earlier this summer. Post 39 reached the Area 1 East Tournament finals before having its season end with a loss to Wayne County. James is headed to Chowan University this fall.
James discussed his high school career and the move to Legion ball with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green in this week’s Prep Spotlight.
Q: Where did you play position-wise?
A: Center field my senior year at South Central, and left and right field my other years.
Q: What kind of mentality do you have to have as an outfielder as opposed to another position?
A: You have got to be able to take control of anything that’s relatively in your area. Be willing to give it all you’ve got because you’re the last line of defense out there.
Q: In the past year, did you have any memorable moments as a fielder?
A: I had two or three diving plays, but they weren’t in huge situations or anything.
Q: Where did you bat in the South Central lineup?
A: I batted in the four-hole.
Q: As a cleanup hitter, what do you feel are your responsibilities?
A: Score the runners that are on base ahead of you. And if nobody is on base, try to get on base.
Q: Did the season end for you (at South Central) the way you wanted it to? The team struggled over the last few games and then lost in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
A: We did struggle at the end of the year and didn’t get as far as we wanted in the playoffs. I don’t want to say (Laney, the Falcons’ playoff opponent) was great; we just didn’t play our best baseball – especially those last two weeks and the playoffs.
Q: When you look back on your career at South Central, how do you feel?
A: I think the program itself has really developed a lot, and I don’t think I was near the person or the player back then that I am now.
Q: What changed for you?
A: Mechanically speaking, I became a lot better outfielder. I just had a lot more fun on the field and wasn’t so stressed out trying to be perfect. I was a lot more loose on the field.
Q: What year was this for you playing American Legion baseball?
A: This is my first year.
Q: Why did you decide to play?
A: I wanted to play. I wasn’t playing showcase this summer like I did in previous years.
Q: Who did you play for in showcase?
A: Precision Showcase Baseball with Donell Albritton out of Greenville.
Q: You batted a little lower in the order during Legion than you did at South Central. Has that helped?
A: I think it’s helped me. Honestly, I am not the best curveball hitter, and the four-hole sees a lot of curveballs. When you get moved down, you see more fastballs and I was able to get more comfortable.
Q: When the Legion team finally came together in mid-June following COVID shortened and extended seasons, what were the goals and message like?
A: The goal obviously is to win states and go to the World Series. Most of us have played with each other or been around each other. It didn’t take long for us to develop that family atmosphere.
Q: When did you start baseball, and what was it that attracted you to the sport?
A: I started at 4 years old. I wasn’t allowed to play football – my dad said no to that – so it was baseball that I got into and I just stuck with it.
Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten regarding baseball? Why did you decide on a sport where you’re destined to not successful a lot of the time?
A: Coach (Ryan) Meadows and coach (Corey) Skinner want us to do damage but have fun in the (batter’s) box. Focus on the progress rather than trying to be perfect, because you’re never going to be perfect in this game.