North Pitt’s Aquarius Pettaway is a senior leader on the basketball, volleyball and soccer teams for the Panthers.
This winter, she has helped lead the basketball team to a 19-3 record, including a 10-1 mark in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play.
Pettaway is averaging a double-double on the year, as she is second on the team with 13.5 points per game to go along with a team-high 11.6 rebounds per game.
She spoke with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about where her love for basketball originated and her goals moving forward.
Q: What age were you when you started playing basketball?
A: I started playing basketball in the 6th grade, so I was about 12 or 13.
Q: What sports did you play before starting basketball?
A: Volleyball and soccer.
Q: Which of those sports is your favorite, why?
A: Basketball. My brothers play basketball and I looked up to them and that’s why I started playing.
Q: What do you like most about playing basketball?
A: I like the contact, and it just relieves a lot of stress.
Q: How would you describe your play on the court to someone who has not seen you play?
A: I’m very aggressive. Compared to most post players, I’m shorter, so I have to play a lot with my heart.
Q: What is the hardest part of basketball for you?
A: My confidence when it comes to shooting is really the only thing.
Q: Sometimes post players are not the best free throw shooters, but you get to the line and make most of your foul shots. How much work goes into your success at the foul line?
A: A lot. That’s what I work on the most because I am a physical player and I know I’m going to get fouled a lot, so I practice my free throws a lot.
Q: How much hard work have you put in over the years to become the player you are today?
A: My brother, like I said, also plays basketball. He’s always with me and pushing me to do better and he works out with me. I play AAU while I’ve been playing here, so basketball is really my life.
Q: What is your favorite basketball memory?
A: Hanging out with my team in the locker room before the games. That’s what really starts us off for a good game, just being in the locker room joking around and then when it’s time to get serious, we get serious.
Q: Do you hope to play collegiate basketball?
A: Yes sir, I’m hoping to play basketball at the next level.
Q: What would be your dream college to play at?
A: Honestly, I’d go anywhere, I just want to play basketball. Definitely at an HBCU.