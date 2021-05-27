With a big rivalry win over Farmville Central on Tuesday night, the North Pitt baseball team improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the 2A Eastern Plains Conference. A big reason for the success has been senior third baseman Hunter Forrest, a four-year starter for the Panther program.
Against Farmville Central, Forrest went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored while also collecting the save, shutting the door on the Jaguars comeback by forcing a fielder’s choice and a strikeout.
“He’s been in big moments, and I think he has ice water in his veins,” North Pitt head coach Ryan Meadows said. “He doesn’t feel pressure and has a great approach. Every time he is in the box, we feel good about ourselves.”
Christopher Decker spoke with Forrest after the game.
Q: How did it feel to move to 9-0 with a win over an in-county rival?
A: It felt good, especially to keep things moving. We came into this game trying to get the win and trying to go 2-0 if possible this week. It felt good to get this one and go into Friday with a win.
Q: What was your approach at the plate tonight? How did it feel to come in and get the save?
A: My approach every night is to go up there and find the best pitch you can hit and hit it hard. It’s what I tell everyone about how I hit, I find a pitch and I hit it hard. I actually messed up my finger a couple weeks ago and been out of pitching, so it felt good to get back on the mound for the first time and get a good save.
Q: What is going to be your biggest takeaway from your career at North Pitt?
A: The biggest takeaway has been, don’t let the game get to you. Don’t play so hard that you don’t enjoy it while you are playing. Always have fun while you are playing because if you don’t have fun, your team doesn’t have fun and it really shows.
Q: What has made this season so special for this team?
A: Some of us have been playing since we were four years old and some have been playing since middle school. It makes it special because we’ve been waiting for this opportunity ever since we started playing and it has finally come along and we are making it happen. We knew we had something special last year also and we wanted to come out here this year and make the best of it and play as hard as we can.
Q: What are your after-high school plans as of right now?
A: Right now, I haven’t got any offers to play baseball. So right now, I’m going to play this season as hard as I can and probably go into school and be a lineman or accept anything I get in the future and see what happens.
Q: What is your favorite professional sports team/athlete?
A: The Boston Red Sox because of the atmosphere every time you watch them on TV, and I love the baseball field and the Green Monster. My favorite athlete is Mike Trout because of the way he plays and how athletic he is.
Q: What is your ideal post game meal after a big win?
A: I would say Chick-Fil-A or Hibachi. Something with chicken in it for sure.