Tennis standout Ellie Osborne of The Oakwood School signed a letter of intent last week to join the Meredith program next year to continue her career.
Osborne led the Eagles to their first-ever girls’ tennis state championship under coach Andrew Burres. In the fall, she will head west to Raleigh to join coach Vincent Muempfer. Oakwood’s girls’ title this year adds to Oakwood’s three boys’ tennis championships since 2014 under Burres.
Osborne was joined at her signing by various people who helped shape her game, including her parents, Kim Crickmore Osborne and Brad Osborne, private tennis coach Lee Bailey, trainer Marc Washington and teammates from this year’s squad. She celebrated her signing on the Tewari Tennis Courts, where she dominated her competition all season.
Away from the court, Osborne was named Miss Teen World America North Carolina. She also serves as a social media manager and leader for multiple school organizations and has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, National Spanish Honor Society, National Dance Arts Honor Society and the Thespian Honor Society.
“We are so incredibly proud of Ellie. Her dedication, for years now, both in the classroom and on the court, has truly paid off as she has been fully accepted to Meredith and now gets the chance to play tennis on the collegiate level for the Angels,” Oakwood Head of School Dan Quesnel said. “Her hard work should be a motivator to all and prove that putting in the hours behind the scenes works.”
SOFTBALL Ayden-Grifton 16 Farmville Central 1, 4 inn.
The Chargers ran up three runs in each of the first two innings on Wednesday before exploding for eight in the third on their way to a convincing win in Eastern Plains 2A action.
The top four in the batting order ruled the day for Ayden-Grifton (3-7, 1-7) at the plate. Leadoff hitter Makiya Andrews and No. 2 hitter Aubrie Jones each finished 3-for-4 with and RBI apiece and five runs scored between them, while Kiley Guthrie was 2-for-4 and clean up hitter Krissy Gurkins had two big swings with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. In the circle, Gurkins went the short distance, yielding two hits and striking out eight.
For the Jaguars (4-7, 2-5), Jayden Speight singled and scored on Rachel Evans’ RBI single in the second.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS BASEBALL Hope 8, Chicod 7
Harrison Corey smashed the game-winning hit to score pinch runner Conner Berry in extra innings on Wednesday, breaking a 7-7 tie.
Leading the way on offense for Hope was Ethan Medhus, going 4-for-4 at the plate, followed by Justin Grimes going 2-for-4. Owen Simmons started on the mound, and Joe May pitched a short relief stint before James Robinson threw the last three innings and got the win.
Hope travels to C.M. Eppes on Monday.