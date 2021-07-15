J.H. Rose product Ryker Galaska was part of the Rampants’ memorable run to a state 3A baseball championship. Just three days later, Galaska began his second season with the Pitt County Post 39 American Legion team.
Galaska talked about Rose’s state championship, what it feels like to be at the bottom of a dogpile and the transition to Legion ball in this week’s Prep Spotlight with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.
Q: What was the feeling like when you’re behind the plate and Wade Jarman is pitching, the ball is popped up to right field and A.J. Briley makes the catch to seal the state 3A championship?
A: I honestly felt like I was in a movie. My best friend (Jarman) who I’d been playing baseball with since I was 9...he comes in to close the game. That’s something you see in movies, really, because we’ve been best friends forever. It was pure ecstasy – we couldn’t imagine a better end to the game and our season.
Q: Not to jinx yourself, but did you even think what the dogpile was going to be like, or was it just a reactionary thing?
A: We didn’t talk about anything. We just let the game play out and whatever happened happened. We were just going to roll with it, which is what we’d been doing the whole year.
Q: Where were you in the dogpile?
A: I was on the on the bottom again. I just kept feeling bodies on top of me and I’m starting to feel my lungs (hurt). I brush everyone off of me and I get to stand up.
Q: You go through an emotional end to your last high school season and then go into American Legion baseball. How much of a break did you take?
A: Legion started three days after we won the state championship. We rested, got all the guys together for one last night (Sunday after returning home) and partied a little bit. We had a really good time, but it’s kind of hard coming off a state championship team and going into Legion with a team you don’t really know or guys you’ve played against. But with this team, we are on a mission and have molded together pretty quickly.
Q: The loss Monday night against Wayne County (13-12) was a tough one, especially after fighting back from down 10-4 and forcing extra innings. What did your coach say to the team afterwards?
A: (Manager Ryan Meadows) said he was starting to see us come together and saw that energy we had as a team, which was a good thing.
Q: What flipped for you guys after you got behind?
A: Honestly, we got tired of being down and we knew we were better than them, so we had to do something.
Q: They also beat you in the first game, 5-3. What happened there?
A: We couldn’t hit and left, I believe, 13 runners on base. We never had any big swings that game, so that was disappointing.
Q: Have you made your college choice yet?
A: I committed to Pitt Community. I think a lot of what made them offer me was me playing on the field every day two years ago with Legion. They saw what I could do and were interested and it went from there.
Q: There are two games left. Is the goal the same for Legion as it was for high school? Are you able to bring that state championship mindset to this team?
A: I like to say so, but we are all from different places, so I don’t know. I know what the blonde-haired kids at Rose (Galaska, Jarman and others) bring as far as wanting to win, and we’re supposed to be leaders out here. So if we do what we’re supposed to, hopefully the others will follow us.
Q: Coach Meadows said that contrary to popular belief, Rose and D.H. Conley kids don’t hate each other. Is that how you’d describe that relationship? All of you were pulling for each other (Monday).
A: I’ve known most of these guys all my life but never played with them much – mostly, I played against them. I’ve never seen them as my enemy except when I’m playing against them. I don’t see them as someone I hate just because they go to this school or that school – they’re still my friends. We talk crap to each other when we’re playing them but at the end of the day, it’s just a game.