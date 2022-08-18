S’Quan Waters is a two-sport athlete at South Central, as the senior plays both football and baseball.
He is getting set to help lead the Falcons on the gridiron as they prepare for the season opener Friday at Kinston.
Waters spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following practice Tuesday about his background in the sports and the life of a two-sport athlete.
Q: What age did you start playing football?
A: I was about 14.
Q: What age did you start playing baseball?
A: I’ve been playing since I was seven.
Q: Why did you get into each of the sports?
A: I got into baseball because it was my coach’s thing to get me into it. He always told me to never give up or anything like that, so that’s where I’m at today.
Q: Why did you start playing football?
A: I started playing football because of the people around me. My mom didn’t let me play seventh grade year, but she let me play eighth grade year, and that’s when I just fell in love with it.
Q: Which of the two sports is your favorite, and why?
A: Baseball. I can really use my speed and I can cover the outfield pretty good.
Q: What do you enjoy most about football?
A: Football, I just like being with the group of guys, when we come out here, there’s just a lot of enthusiasm and I just love being out here.
Q: How do you feel each sports season helps you prepare for the next?
A: I’m just out here constantly working hard, I’m never in the house, I’m always grinding and I just love to be out here.
Q: What is the hardest part of being a two-sport athlete?
A: Coming out here in the sun, then the cold days, the late nights, in the mud when it’s raining.
Q: Who has had the most impact on you becoming the athlete you are today?
A: My brother and my cousin. When I was younger, I used to come out here and watch them play.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete, and why?
A: Mike Trout because of his speed and how he can hit the ball and that he’s an outfielder too.
