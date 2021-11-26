While J.H. Rose’s football team never really lost control of the game, Scotland lost control of themselves.
The Rampants rode some key plays and a slew of Scotland penalties to cruise past the Scots, 49-28, Friday night in a fourth-round NCHSAA Class 3A football matchup at the Minges-Farley Athletic Complex.
Rose (10-4), the No. 6 seed in the East, advances to face Big Carolina 3-A conference foe Jacksonville. The Cardinals topped top-seeded Eastern Alamance, 27-21, in overtime in Mebane to set up the East 3A final showdown in Greenville.
Scotland’s penchant for penalties – they were flagged 12 times for 86 yards – cost the Fighting Scots any chance of climbing back into the game. With Rose leading 28-21 with three minutes to go in the third quarter and facing fourth-and-3 at the Rose 42, Scotland jumped offside, handing the Rampants a first down.
“You have to do the little things right,” Rose coach Will Bland said. “You can’t fall apart. You’ve got to trust the coaches. We sent the punt team out and they were mad about it, but we got a big break and we capitalized on it.”
After another offside penalty on Scotland, Michael Allen ripped off a 21-yard run for Rose, followed by a 28-yard scoring strike from quarterback Will Taylor to Jayden Grimes to put the Rampants safely back in front 35-21.
The teams traded touchdowns on their ensuing possessions, then the Rampants held and forced the ball over on downs as Scotland’s Cadyn Graves had a first-down catch from quarterback Carter Revelle knocked loose by the Rampants’ secondary.
Rose put the game away. A 15-yard facemask penalty on the Scots was added on to a five-yard run by Allen. Another 21-yard burst by Allen was completed with an unsportsmanlike penalty. And after Klavon Brown’s 1-yard dive into the end zone to complete the scoring, the Rampants followed by kicking off from the Scotland 45 because of another penalty by the Fighting Scots.
Scotland, the No. 23 seed, had its season end with an 8-5 record.
One of Rose’s early headaches defensively was Scotland running back. RJ Nicholson. On the Scots’ two scoring drives in the first half, he ran the ball on 11 of the 12 plays and had 194 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in the first half.
“He had 1,600 yards (this season),” Bland said of Nicholson. “We knew that he was a big bruiser. We knew that they wanted to run. But we knew if we kept pounding on him and pounding on him that eventually he would give a little bit.”
Nicholson still managed to finish with 255 yards and three touchdowns rushing on 34 carries.
“In the fourth quarter, you saw how he went out a couple of times,” Bland said. “I’m extremely proud of how the defense did and kept fighting.”
The Rampants’ offense kept fighting, overcoming three first-half turnovers. But Scotland had three to match, including an interception of Revelle which Jahquarious Brown returned 25 yards for a touchdown. Brown also picked off Revelle, and Ty’queron Hines had an interception on a fake punt attempt by Scotland.
Taylor was 14-for-26 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted twice by Scotland’s Jahari Brown. Allen was a potent double-threat, rushing for 132 and two touchdowns on 18 carries and added four receptions and another score – on a 24-yard pass play on fourth-and-9 – receiving.
The Rampants beat Jacksonville (11-2) 28-21 on Sept. 28.
“It‘s going to be a big game next week,” Bland said. “We know them. They know us. I think everybody will be well-prepared for each other.”