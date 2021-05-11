It is often said a rivalry baseball game goes down to the last pitch, and J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley added another layer of proof to that on Tuesday night.
The visiting Rampants (4-1) pried open a tight pitcher’s duel on Mitch Jones’ two-run single in the top of the seventh, then they fended off one final rally by the Vikings (4-1) in the bottom of the inning to escape as 4-3 winners.
“There were a lot of great players on the field, and a lot of players played great,” Rose coach Ronald Vincent said. “You saw little bit of everything tonight. Our guys competed and battled, and it was a great game to win.”
The game was tied 1-1 and 2-2 with each team holding separate one-run leads before Jones’ rip to left field off of dazzling Conley pitcher Matthew Matthijs with two outs in the seventh made it 4-2 Rose.
Not to be outdone, Matthijs opened the seventh with a base hit and came around to score the Vikings’ third run on Thomas Barrett’s RBI double. Rose reliever Wade Jarman took the mound and issued a walk to place to the potential winning run on first base with one out, but he got a fly out and a ground out to end the game, setting off a raucous celebration in a game filled with emotions.
“It’s a big conference win because we don’t play that many games,” Vincent said. “It was a big deal to win this one tonight.”
In addition to Jones’ big hit, Ryker Galaska finished 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Rose. Caleb May had a game-tying RBI single in the sixth that made it 2-2, and Cole Watkins added two hits in the win.
For Conley, Matthijs (2-for-3, two runs) smashed a home run to center field on the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth to give his team a brief 2-1 lead. Before that, leadoff man Dixon Williams also went deep to straightaway center to make it a 1-1 game in the fourth.
Rose opened the scoring in the first when Galaska steered a single to right off Matthijs that brought home Michael Allen, who led off the game with a single.
Matthijs settled in after that, striking out seven of the next eight batters and 11 for the game while allowing eight hits. Meanwhile, Rose starter Tyler Bonds (5.1 IP) did not allow a hit until Williams’ leadoff homer in the fourth, and he fanned 10 and scattered three hits before leaving the game in the sixth.
“Man, Matthijs is tough, but Tyler Bonds is tough too,” Vincent said of the pitching matchup. “(Matthijs) started getting his breaking ball over (the plate), and it was tough to hit it. He’s such a great pitcher.”
Down 2-1 in the sixth, Galaska was hit by a pitch and advanced on a grounder before scoring on May’s single. In the decisive top of the seventh, Jayden Grimes and Watkins traded one-out singles before a two-out infield error loaded the bases for Jones.
Now, the teams will turn right around and play again on Thursday night at Rose.
BOYS’ TENNIS Osborne advances
J.H. Rose senior tennis player Owen Osborne competed in the 3A Tennis Regional Tournament over the weekend and advanced to this weekend’s state championships in Burlington.
Osborne won his first two matches in the regional round before losing to the top seed.
He then played the No. 3 seed and won, 6-2, 6-1, to place third in the region.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS BASEBALL Hope 13, Wellcome 1
Leading the way for the Mustangs (8-1) was James Robinson going 3-for-4, Ethan Simmons and Harrison Corey going 2-for-2, and Joe May and Justin Grimes going 2-for-3.
The Mustangs are back in action today against Ayden.
Harrison Corey went two innings, allowing a run on one hit while striking out three. Ethan Medhus came in for relief and pitched the last two innings, allowing no runs, no hits and striking out four.