RE/MAX broke a 4-4 tie with three big runs in the top of the sixth inning to capture the opening game of the Greenville Little Leagues City Championship series, 7-5 over Host Lions Club on Wednesday night in Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.
For the visiting club on the scoreboard, it was the culmination of a rousing comeback. The teams initially traded two runs apiece in the first inning, but Host Lions Club chalked up single tallies in the third and fourth frames to hold a 4-2 edge heading into the pivotal sixth inning.
RE/MAX can clinch the title in the best-of-three series with a win in tonight’s second game.
The heart of the RE/MAX batting order did the primary damage, with No. 3 hitter Laith Abulatifa going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Haitham Abulatifa going 1-for-3 with two RBIs from the clean-up spot and Carson Logan finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Also for the winners, leadoff hitter Rooke Knittle authored his team’s lone extra-base hit of the night, a double that was part of his 2-for-3 outing.
The Abulatifas also divided the pitching duties, with Laith starting the game and striking out five versus six walks before Haitham came on and earned the victory, throwing the final 2.1 innings and allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
For Host Lions Club, the loss spoiled a big night at the plate from Henry Aldridge, who was a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and a double, lacking only a base hit to complete the cycle. Also, Jack Hager doubled twice and drove in a run.
In all, RE/MAX had nine total hits to Host Lions Club’s eight.