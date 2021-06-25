This year’s Greenville Little Leagues city champion was very much undecided until the final inning of the final game.
RE/MAX earned that distinction Friday night, rallying in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the city championship series for a tense, 5-2 victory over Host Lions Club. It was 2-2 going into the sixth.
“They gave us all we could handle and they are coached great with great families and this is what Little League baseball should be,” RE/MAX coach Cory Scott said of the wave of pressure-packed moments, especially during the fifth and sixth innings. “The competition out here is just unbelievable.”
Carson Logan began the RE/MAX sixth with a single to right field, moved to second base on a wild pitch and went to third on Michael O’Sullivan’s base hit. A sacrifice fly by Kaleb Pitt plated Logan for the go-ahead run, and O’Sullivan scored on a single by Mattox O’Sullivan.
Heath Nisbett had RE/MAX’s fourth and final hit of the frame.
Mattox O’Sullivan scored the final run on an RBI ground ball hit by Cory Scott’s son, Landon, making it 5-2.
The final out was caught by Nisbett in center field, setting off a season-ending celebration among the youngsters and more of their friends who poured onto the Elm Street Field. The catch came an inning after Host Lions got a clutch fly ball hit by Jack Hager to nearby left field, which plated Ryan Edwards on a SAC fly for a 2-2 tie.
Edwards, who guided a Host Lions victory in Game 2, scored both of his team’s runs.
This was the third city title in four years for RE/MAX. It also won last year.
“There is nothing better than to have 12 kids give you everything they have for six innings and for a whole season since January,” Scott said. “We’ve been doing it since January and doing it and coming back and fighting back after losing and ups and downs. I’ve never been more proud of a team. I’ve had some really, really special ones, but to see my son go out like this is just everything to me. It’s everything to me.”
Pitt took over on the pitcher’s mound for Scott, who tossed the first 4.1 innings highlighted by eight strikeouts, and went the rest of the way. He did not allow a hit among six batters faced. Scott struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth to create his final tally of eight Ks.
In addition to Hager’s sacrifice fly, Layton Chandler had the other Host Lions’ RBI, also on a SAC fly for a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the first.
Scott finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI. Laith Abulatifa, who was immediately behind Scott in the RE/MAX batting order, had a game-high two RBIs.