NEWTON GROVE—A third straight blowout loss sent North Duplin home from Hobbton on Friday night after a 53-12 loss with distant thoughts of making the state playoffs. If any.
They had just finished in a three-way tie for third place in the six-team Carolina 1A Conference with Hobbton and Lakewood, whom they edged earlier 35-34.
But make it they did.
For the 21st straight year, covering every season since the year 2000.
When the NCHSAA 1A playoff brackets came out Saturday afternoon, the Rebels (3-4, 2-3 CC) rated the No. 7 seed in the eight-team 1A East Region.
In the first round on Friday, they head to Gaston, hard by the Virginia state line to face No. 2 Northampton County, which had a two-week, pandemic-delayed start to its season and finished 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the Tar Roanoke Conference.
So how did the Rebels make the playoffs after a season in which the field in all eight NCHSAA championship brackets were cut from 32 teams to 16 each in the East and West regionals?
Sheer luck of the draw.
With so many teams losing games to Covid-19, the state decided to take the simplest route to qualifying postseason teams by going by conference winning percentage alone. MaxPreps power rankings usually are a key part of the mix.
In the 1A East Region, four teams had 2-3 league marks—the three Carolina Conference teams, plus Chocowinity Southside of the Coastal Plains Conference.
The luck of the draw seeded all three CC clubs and left out Southside.
Seeding by conference records is also how Northampton was awarded the No. 2 seed in the East with a 1-0 league record.
“After our game at Hobbton and seeing the other results,” said veteran North Duplin coach Hugh Martin, “I knew we were on the playoff border.”
As it worked out, he said, “It’s always great to be in the state playoffs.
“But this season, especially, I’m elated to have another week to work with our players. It’s a tremendous help in preparing us for next fall.”
North Duplin will be missing two key payers who have been out multiple games: fullback/linebacker Saul Mendoza and sophomore lineman José Valencia.
Rebel freshman Dujuan Armwood leads the team for the season with 13 touchdowns and 1,087 all-purpose yards, including 790 rushing for 113 per game and 6.1 per carry. Eli Morrisey gets 51 a game with a 5.7 per run.
Northampton tough
North Duplin didn’t have a pandemic-related postponement or cancellation.
But Northampton County — a several-years-old consolidation of Northampton East and Northampton West — started its season two weeks late under Covid protocol. The county school board almost canceled the team’s season, but ultimately changed.
The Jaguars finally opened March 12 with a 44-12 romp past North Edgecombe. That turned out to be their only Tar Roanoke Conference game, since four of seven league members opted out of the season or canceled after one game.
In Northampton’s final three games, it fell to Southside 28-22, Pamlico County 26-20 and Hertford County 41-0.
“They run a power-based power based offense,” said Martin, “with great size all over, out of a wishbone two-tight-end set. Then they’ll spread it out and run some option.
“Their defense is very aggressive and committed to stop the run.”
That could spell trouble for the Rebels, a running team that has attempted 20 passes all season.
This is North Duplin’s first meeting with Jaguars, and it met one of the merged schools, Northampton-West only once.
That was a 35-6 victory in the second round of the 1991 playoffs under ND coach Ken Avent Sr.
The Rebels will attempt to push back over .500 in their 36th state playoff appearance and stop a three-game losing streak that began in the 2017 1A championship-game loss to Cerokee 21-13.
North Duplin’s lifetime playoff record is 34-34-2. The ties occurred when the Rebels advanced on total yards (NCHSAA rule at the time) in first-round advancements past Boone Trail in 1971 after a 14-14 tie, and past Aurora in 1974 after a 28-28 tie.
Hobbton explodes
The already-faint hope of a Rebel revival against Hobbton were dashed when the Wildcats exploded for three touchdowns, all on passes—and all within 22.2 seconds in the final minute of the first half.
Bobby Dial’s third touchdown run, this one the longest at 12 yards, put the home team up 28-0 with 5:48 on the second-quarter clock.
After an ND punt, Loden Bradshaw capped a drive from midfield with a 10-yard scoring pass to Nate McLamb.
There was 35.8 seconds left to intermission, but then things happened in a blur.
The Rebels let the kickoff roll free down the left sideline, obviously thinking the ball would go out of bounds. But it stayed in and a Wildcat recovered at the nine-yard line.
On first down, Bradshaw hit McLamb for their third six-point hookup to make it 40-0 at :28.2.
Then on the kickoff, North Duplin lost its third fumble. Bradshaw promptly winged his fourth scoring pass of the half, this one to Daniel Britt for 30 yards. Earlier, Bradshaw had found McLamb for a 35-yard score that made it 21-0.
The Hobbton blitz was over, but it topped the half-century mark in the third period on Britt’s two-yard run.
North Duplin scored late in the third quarter on a 48-yard burst by sophomore Eli Morrisey. Senior quarterback Gage Outlaw added a one-yard scoring crack late in the fourth.
Morrisey led Rebel rushing with 90 yards on 11 carries (8.2), and sophomore Dujuan Armwood netted 73 on 14 (5.2).
North Duplin led in rushing 194-102, but Hobbton logged 258 yards passing for a total offense lead of 360-199.
