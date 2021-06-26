This year’s George Washington softball team had an ideal setup of a power-hitting offense combined with a reliable ace pitcher, which coach Shane Winkler is working toward bringing to East Carolina’s program in the short-term and long-term as the Pirates’ new coach.
ECU turned to Winkler after ranking fifth out of seven teams in the American Athletic Conference this year in both team batting and team pitching, finishing with a 4.09 ERA.
“It starts with pitching, and we’re going to need a couple arms that give us a chance to be competitive in every single game,” said Winkler, who was hired by ECU on May 28 from George Washington and has since added Kiana Quolas and Jenna Cone as assistant coaches. “When you check out the top teams in the American, they all have a dominant pitcher, so we’re going to need dominant pitching. My teams have always done a really good job offensively and we hit a lot of home runs during my time at George Washington, so we’ll always have a powerful team, but I want athletes.
“We need to have different ways to score. If we are hitting the ball out of the park and giving ourselves a chance to steal a lot of bases and playing with an aggressive style, that’s kind of my approach.”
The Pirates hit 33 home runs in coach Courtney Oliver’s sixth and final season, which was 31 fewer than the Colonials’ 64. George Washington also was 54-of-64 on stolen bases, compared to ECU’s 31-for-43 rate.
The only pitcher on ECU’s roster who has collegiate experience is sophomore right-hander Logyn Estes, who has 32 career appearances but struggled with a 6.77 ERA and 0-5 record in the most recent season.
ECU’s current online roster is trimmed to 12 players. Infielder Chandley Garner, who led the Pirates with 10 homers, is the only senior.
Seven of the 12 players are sophomores.
The Pirates had 22 on their roster in 2020 and 20 this year, which means Winkler surely is planning to use recruiting targets to fill spots and try to improve his talent pool for next season.
“If I can lock down one of the best pitchers in the state every year, we are going to do that, just because we’re going to obviously build in the circle first,” Winkler said. “We want to keep the best players playing here. There are too many players going elsewhere to other conferences.”
East Carolina went 5-13 in the American in each of Oliver’s first two seasons, then improved to 8-13 in 2018. ECU was 14-9 in all nonconference games in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted that campaign, and the team finished sixth in the league (16-33, 7-17) this year.
Coaching in the AAC was part of Winkler’s motivation to leave George Washington for ECU. He also wants current and future Pirates to follow in embracing the desire for improvement within in the American.
“You have a conference where you have two, three, four or five teams every year that have the ability to compete to be a super regional type team,” he said. “That is the type of conference we are competing in, but that is exciting to me and hopefully that’s the reason why players entertain the thought of coming to ECU. Obviously, Greenville is great and being in the Carolinas is great and we have amazing facilities, but you are going to compete in one of the best softball conferences in the country. That was one of the major draws for me to come here.
“This is definitely one of the best facilities in North Carolina and one of the best, if not the best, in the American. We have everything we need to be a winner right away.”