Kayla Jones is headed to the WNBA.
Jones, a 6-foot-1 graduate student from N.C. State, was taken No. 22 overall (second round, 10th pick) by the Minnesota Lynx on Monday night in the WNBA Draft, five picks after teammate Elissa Cunane went to the Seattle Storm.
Jones, a Jamesville resident who starred in high school at Riverside in Williamston, helped the Wolfpack women win the ACC regular season and tournament championships and advance to the Elite Eight this season (the first time since 1998) before they were eliminated by Connecticut.
“Childhood dreams turned into reality! Thank You Jesus!” Jones posted on her Twitter feed.
Jones and Cunane became the 17th and 18th draft picks in the Wolfpack’s history.
Jones played from 2017-2022 at N.C. State.
She elected to use her extra year of eligibility and return to the Wolfpack this season, and her final year had many highlights.
She was named second-team All-ACC as voted on by the league’s head coaches and averaged 8.7 points, nearly five rebounds and two assists while playing almost 21 minutes per game.
She surpassed the 1,000-career point milestone in the Pack’s Feb. 27 road win at Virginia Tech on a backdoor layup in the first quarter after needing just seven points coming into the game; she finished with 12.
She scored in double figures in 12 games and dished out three or more assists in 13 outings.
She collected 15 points in State’s win over Wofford on Nov. 12, which was her first start since suffering season-ending injury during her senior year.
Jones poured in 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Indiana, and she knocked down a pair of 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter in that game to help the Pack pull away.
She had a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) in a win over Boston College on Feb. 10 and set a season high with 18 points in State’s Senior Day victory over Syracuse. For the game, Jones was 8-for-12 (.667) from the field and added two steals.
Jones shot 41 percent from three-point land and knocked down a season-high three triples in a road win at Miami.
She scored 18 points against Kansas State for the highest NCAA Tournament scoring performance of her career; she led all players on the floor with an 8-of-9 effort from the field.
She hauled in eight rebounds in the Pack’s Sweet 16 game and nine in the team’s Elite Eight game to set back-to-back NCAA Tournament personal highs in that category.
Jones wrapped up her N.C. State career ranked 11th in three-point percentage (.355), 14th in free throw percentage (.725), 14th in rebounds (734) and second in number of games played (139).
In addition, she was also recognized for her successes in the classroom, having earned ACC All-Academic Team honors this season. She is a three-time winner of the award and earned her undergraduate degree in sport and entertainment venue management in May 2021 and is finishing her graduate certificate this May.