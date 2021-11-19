J.H. Rose football is headed to the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs after the Rampants fended off a determined Seventy-First, 20-14, in Fayetteville on Friday night.
The Rampants (9-4) led at halftime, 13-7, and sealed the close win with a Jaceire Daniels-Waller interception in the end zone, one of four turnovers produced by the Rose defense.
Rose, the No. 6 seed, will host No. 23 seed Scotland, which upset Northern Nash, on Friday.
The Rampants padded their lead right away in the second half on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Will Taylor to Jayden Grimes for a 20-7 lead.
The first half scoring was ignited by a Rampant fumble recovery at the Falcons’ 28 on home team’s first possession of the game.
A key 29-yard pass from Taylor to Landen Richards moved the ball to the 2, but the drive stalled and Rose settled for a 24-yard field goal from Will D’Alonzo for a 3-0 lead with 6:28 to play in the first quarter.
The hosts then fumbled again at their own 46 to start second quarter, and Rose recovered again. Four plays later, Taylor hit Montez Green for a 33-yard TD pass and Rose led 10-0 with 10:01 left in half.
Seventy-First countered with a scoring drive, going 69 yards in 13 plays, capped by an Anthony Quinn 2-yard run to cut the Rose lead to 10-7 with 346 left in half.
D’Alonzo booted a 17-yard field goal to make it 13-7 before halftime.