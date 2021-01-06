J.H. Rose volleyball claimed a big 3-1 volleyball victory over South Central on Monday night to improve the Rampants to 9-2 this season.
Rose took a 2-0 set lead before the Falcons rallied to take the third, but Rose took the fourth of four tightly contested sets for the win. The scores were 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 in favor of the Rampants.
Tate Duke had 15 digs and three assists to lead Rose, while Helen Wilford added eight kills and four blocks and Shea Jenkins notched seven kills, two aces and three blocks.
The Rampants travel to Southern Wayne today.
D.H. Conley 3 Eastern Wayne 0
The Vikings notched their 10th win of the season with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Eastern Wayne on Monday night.
Conley (10-2) was led by Ella Philpot with 10 kills, Sara Dees with six kills, Ashlyn Philpot with five kills and Olivia Lefever with 15 assists and four digs.
South Central treks across town to take on Conley tonight.
D.H. Conley 3, C.B. Aycock 0
The Vikings also swept C.B. Aycock on Dec. 29 by counts of 25-9, 25-11 and 25-16.
Leading the way was Lefever with 19 assists, Ella Philpot with 11 kills and five blocks, Alyssa Thomas with six kills, Dees with five kills and six blocks and Haley Jackson with five kills and five blocks.
CROSS COUNTRY Conley, SC split
Carter Adrias took first place overall to lead Conley to a win over South Central at Boyd Lee Park last week, part of a dominant performance that saw Conley swipe the top eight spots to finish with a low score of 15 points.
Adrias finished with a time of 17:57 on the wet, muddy course, ahead of, in order, Owen Thorndike, Scout Hill, Kyle Hardee and Bryson Bingaman in the top five spots.
South Central returned the favor in the girls’ race, taking the top eight spots to win with an identical low score of 15 points.
Madison Quinn won the race in a time of 24:36.41, and she was followed in order by teammates Savannah Ibarra, Alexis Robinson, Angeles Ibarra and Mackenzie Odom.
The Vikings return to action today when they compete in the conference championship meet at Boyd Lee Park. The boys race is at 3 p.m., with the girls running at 3:30.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
South Central 70, C.B. Aycock 35
Hertford County 73, J.H. Rose 65
Greene Central 65, North Lenoir 63