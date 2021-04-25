Farmville Central piled up 11 runs in the top of the first inning on Friday in Bethel on the way to a 14-4, five-inning softball victory.
The top four of the Farmville batting order accounted for eight of FC’s 11 hits. Kenya Pittman, Laycie Eastwood, Haleigh Long and Savannah Bland each rapped a pair of hits, including triples by Pittman and Bland and a double off the bat of Eastwood, who along with Bland, Jayden Speight and Liz King drove in two runs each.
In the circle, Bland went all five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out three.
North Pitt was led by Kayden Howell’s 2-for-3 outing that included a double and two RBIs.
D.H. Conley 15, C.B. Aycock 2
The Vikings remained unbeaten on Thursday night as Emma Adams earned the complet-game victory, allowing four hits with no walks while striking out five batters.
At the plate, Adams helped her own cause in a big way, going 4-for-4 with a home rune, two doubles and five RBIs. Carson Fleming also homered, Kylah Silver drove in a run, Makayla Elks doubled and Mia Trueblood, Olivia Knight and Anna Sawyer each scored two runs.
