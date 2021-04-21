North Pitt softball scored a resounding 18-9 win over rival Farmville Central to highlight Tuesday night’s action.
Seven Panthers has multiple hits in the win, led by No. 8 hitter Kyleigh Barrett going 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, followed by Kayden Howell (3-6, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 Rs) and Mackenzie Staton (3-5, 2 RBIs, 3 Rs). Notching two hits each were Logan Phelps, Emma Harris, Stella Martin and Victoria Tyson.
Farmville (4-5, 2-4 Eastern Plains 2A) collected 10 hits against winning pitcher Phelps and long reliever G. Meeks.
The Jags were led at the plate by Jayden Speight (2-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Savannah Bland (2-2, 2 RBIs) and Haleigh Long (2-4, 3 Rs, 2 RBIs). Liz King added a double in the loss.
North Pitt (5-4, 4-1) stormed out to a 7-0 in the top of the first inning the was countered by three Farmville tallies in the bottom of the frame. It was 9-6 after two and 12-6 after three.
D.H. Conley 4, Washington 1
The Vikings stayed on a roll thanks to the hot arm of winning pitcher Lauren Wiles, who allowed one hit in six innings while striking out 11.
The tight game saw Conley (11-0, 9-0 Eastern Carolina 3A/4A) score all four of its runs in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie before Washington added its lone tally in the fifth. The Vikes managed three total hits to Washington’s two.
Anna Sawyer doubled and scored to lead Conley, while Wiles and Riley Trueblood added hits and Trinity Nichols, Carson Fleming and Aidan McHugh each scored runs.
D.H. Conley 18 Eastern Wayne 0
Emma Kate Reynolds and Olivia Hadnott combined for a three-inning no-hit shutout on Monday. Reynolds threw two innings, walked two and struck out five, while Hadnott pitched what proved the final frame in the third.
Fleming went 2-for-2 with a triple and a two-run home run, Sawyer went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOCCER Hope 3, E.B. Aycock 1
Hope ran its season record to a perfect 4-0 thanks to goals on Tuesday by Isaac Congleton, Owen Conway and Rebekah Ochoa.
Hope plays at Farmville on Thursday.
BASEBALL G.R. Whitfield 5, Hope 4
Whitfield edged Hope after rallying out of a 4-2 hole with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday.
Leading the Hope offense was Justin Grimes, who finished 3-for-4. Every Hope starter recorded at least one hit.
The Mustangs host Chicod today.