The J.H. Rose baseball team shook off its first loss of the season on Tuesday night and dealt out its own first loss of the campaign to visiting Perquimans in a 4-1 victory on Thursday night.
Rose (3-1) is scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday when they cross town to take on D.H. Conley.
D.H. Conley 11, New Bern 2
The Vikings got a major league performance from Evan McLean on Wednesday night, smashing three home runs and driving in six in a blowout win.
The Vikings (3-0) scored 11 runs on 12 hits. Braden Murray went 3-for-4 and also hit a home run, and ace pitcher Matthew Matthijs struck out 13 over six innings to notch the pitching win.
TENNIS Rose opens regionals
The J.H. Rose tennis team, fresh from a perfect 12-0 season, has six players competing in regional play today in Rocky Mount.
Those players include seniors Owen Osborne, Chad Styron, Landon Brown and Wesley Keen along with sophomores Bryson Wall and Stockton Rouse.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOCCER Hope 7, Wellcome 2
Hope finished the season unbeaten at 9-0 with another lopsided win on Thursday.
Hope got a hat trick from Marissa Sutton in addition to tallies from Jahniyah Augustus, Isaac Congleton, Will Malpass and Rebekah Ochoa.
BASEBALL Hope 2, Ayden 0
Ethan Medhus threw six innings of no-hit baseball on Thursday to set up his team for a shutout win.
Leading the way at the plate for the Mustangs was Parker Whitley (2-3).
The Mustangs (7-1) have three games left in the season and travel to Wellcome on Monday.
SOFTBALL Hope 7, Ayden 1
Emma Rose and Kendall Howard combined for 11 strikeouts on the way to a comfortable win on Thursday.
Rose drove in a run, Kendall Howard had a double and two RBIs and and Brittany Silver belted a triple and drove in three.
The Mustangs (6-2) take on A.G. Cox on Monday at home.