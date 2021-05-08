J.H. Rose outlasted C.B. Aycock in girls’ tennis action on Thursday, 6-3.
Netting singles wins for the Rampants were Ginger Evans, Murphy Fisher, Dabney Osborne and Emily Mitchum, and in the doubles round, Rose got a pair of wins from the teams of Osborne/Fisher and Mitchum/Cecelia Batton to put the victory away.
WRESTLING NP wins Battle of the Belt
The North Pitt wrestling team won the annual Battle of the Belt wrestling match on Thursday against Greene Central by a score of 63-6.
The Panthers also knocked off Manteo, 60-12.
North Pitt is back in action Thursday at Rosewood.
- The Daily Reflector