No traditional postgame handshake lines — “good game, good game, good game, good game.”
Likely a limited number of fans, and certainly no sharing drink bottles.
Fine details on how local youth sports will populate vacant fields with athletic competitions during and after the COVID-19 pandemic are still being worked out, but for storied Greenville Little Leagues baseball, tryouts this week are a big step. Modified tryouts, consisting of five-player groups instead of the dozens that typically would flood Elm Street Park at the same time during such sessions, are scheduled to begin today.
League commissioner Brian Weingartz is planning for a draft and also full team practices this weekend. Specifics for games, including a timeline and rules for fans, are still fluid.
“When games come, there are going to be a lot of restrictions at play,” Weingartz said early Tuesday afternoon. “We’re looking at what we can do (with fans). We’re trying to encourage our parents that we don’t need you coming across the creek and across the Greenway and sneaking in or jumping a fence. That doesn’t help us any, because there’s only so many ways we can seal off the park. We’re planning on streaming the games, so people can sit back at their computer and watch the games. We’re trying to do everything we can to discourage people from coming out when they’re not supposed to be here.”
Similar to golf courses, which have largely remained open through the pandemic, extra sanitation will be key when games do happen.
“Definitely, the high-fives and the postgame handshakes, I think, are not going to occur this year,” Weingartz said a few days before Elm Street Park turned 70 years old on May 23. “Typically, we provide a water cooler with little disposable cone cups for players to use during the game. That’s something we are not going to do. The suggestion is you send your kid with their own water bottle to drink from during the game, and also we’ll have plans in place for the kids that forget their water bottle.
“There’s no sharing equipment, which we’ve been dealing with already, and that kind of stuff, like I think we’ll be expected to provide hand sanitizers in dugouts. There may be some different or other things that come out that I don’t know about yet. ... There are places we know through developing relationships at tournaments and some of those places are shut down, but like in Goodlettsville, Tenn., which plays here all the time, they actually started playing games (Monday) night. That’s what we are excited about is getting to those games hopefully sooner than later.”
Taking guidance from state and local officials and trying to ensure safety have become routine for youth sports organizations nationwide.
Little League players in Greenville and everywhere this year will not get to experience playing in a Little League World Series, which for baseball is an annual summer spectacle in South Williamsport, Pa., while the softball series was supposed to be held at Elm Street Park for the first time in August.
Little League International on April 30 canceled all of its World Series events and regional qualifying games, thus eliminating the end goal of qualifying for a unique Wold Series event with plenty of international flavor.
Greenville’s North State team went to the World Series in Pennsylvania as recently as 2017, finishing runner-up in the U.S. championship bracket thanks to a historic start that included pitching consecutive no-hitters.
Instead of All-Star games, GLL is planning for an all-Greenville North State versus Tar Heel series to end this season.
Greenville and Little League International have moved forward for Elm Street Park to still be the home of the Little League Softball World Series, beginning now in 2021.
“Greenville is a great town and I dare say that this stadium was quite the difference-maker with the different places they looked at,” Weingartz said of Little League’s earlier evaluation of host city options. “There are a lot of wheels in motion for 2021 for that event.”