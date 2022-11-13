Senior Games 3-on-3 basketball scores The Daily Reflector Nov 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Action continued on Saturday in the N.C. Senior Games 3-on-3 basketball tournament being played on the campus of East Carolina University. Play concludes on Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Action continued on Saturday in the N.C. Senior Games 3-on-3 basketball state tournament being held on the campus of East Carolina University. Play concludes on Sunday.Saturday’s scoresMale Age 75Silver Eagles 39, Port City Pirates 32 (bronze medal)Land of Waterfalls (gold) 37, Silver Eagles 21 (silver)M60Land of Waterfalls 63, BPD 33Never Too Late 44, Port City Pirates 41Land of Waterfalls (gold) 40, Never Too Late 29 (silver)BPD (bronze) def. Port City PiratesM65Wazee 49, Double Nickels 18High Country Mountaineers 35, BPD 22Wazee 54 (gold), High Country Mountaineers 32 (silver)BPD (bronze) 69, Double Nickels 65M55Charlotte Reign 71, Cherokees 22Salisbury 47, Cherokees 27Getsome Wazee 39, Charlotte Reign 31Getsome Wazee 46, Salisbury 35Getsome Wazee 99, Cherokees 35Charlotte Reign 64, Salisbury Slammers 37M50ABPD 50, Swing It 43Land of Watefalls 48, Olive Garden 42Swing It 40, Olive Garden 37Land of Waterfalls 33, BPD 18BPD 50, Olive Garden 45Land of Waterfalls 38, Swing It 30M50BBPD 38, Cherokees 23BPD 39, PLA-N 19PLAY-N 44, Cherokees 25F70Lady Cherokees 22, Soul Survivors 8 (bronze)Lady Cherokees (gold) 27, Red Foxes 18 (silver)F65Cherokees 41, Oranges Sprots 15 (bronze)Cherokees 25 (gold), Red Foxes 15 (silver)F60Red Foxes 38, Shooting Stars 8Red Foxes 30, Rowan Cougars 18Rowan Cougars 26, Shooting Stars 13F55Steel Cans 41, Red Foxes 24Red Foxes 34, Steel Cans 21F50Steel Cans 42, Lady Cherokees 13Rowan Cougars 35, Lady Cherokees 24Steel Cans 62, Rowan Cougars 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.