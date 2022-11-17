Action at the N.C. Senior Games 3-on-3 state finals basketball tournament concluded on Sunday with more men’s and women’s teams earning medals.
Following are complete results from the three-day tournament:
Sunday’s Scores Male Age 55
Getsome Wazee 79, Cherokees 37
Charlotte Reign 51, Salisbury Slammers 34
Getsome Wazee 57, Charlotte Reign 46
Salisbury Slammers 48 (bronze medal), Cherokees 25
M70
Land of Waterfalls 40, Port City Pirates 25
Land of Waterfalls 48 (gold), Port City Pirates 20 (silver)
M50P
Land of Waterfalls 40, PLA-N 39
BPD II 43, BPD 40
BPD II 47 (gold), Land of Waterfalls 44 (silver)
BPD 37 (bronze), PLA-N 32
M50G
Olive Garden 48, Cherokees 39
Olive Garden 55 (gold), Swing It 40 (silver)
Swing It (bronze) def. Cherokees
F60
Rowan Cougars 24, Shooting Stars 12 (bronze)
Red Foxes 25, Rowan Cougars 21
F50
Rowan Cougars 23, Lady Cherokees 12
Steele Cans 61 (gold), Rowan Cougars 7 (silver)
Saturday’s scores Male Age 75
Silver Eagles 39, Port City Pirates 32 (bronze medal)
Land of Waterfalls (gold) 37, Silver Eagles 21 (silver)
M60
Land of Waterfalls 63, BPD 33
Never Too Late 44, Port City Pirates 41
Land of Waterfalls (gold) 40, Never Too Late 29 (silver)
BPD (bronze) def. Port City Pirates
M65
Wazee 49, Double Nickels 18
High Country Mountaineers 35, BPD 22
Wazee 54 (gold), High Country Mountaineers 32 (silver)
BPD (bronze) 69, Double Nickels 65
M55
Charlotte Reign 71, Cherokees 22
Salisbury 47, Cherokees 27
Getsome Wazee 39, Charlotte Reign 31
Getsome Wazee 46, Salisbury 35
Getsome Wazee 99, Cherokees 35
Charlotte Reign 64, Salisbury Slammers 37
M50A
BPD 50, Swing It 43
Land of Watefalls 48, Olive Garden 42
Swing It 40, Olive Garden 37
Land of Waterfalls 33, BPD 18
BPD 50, Olive Garden 45
Land of Waterfalls 38, Swing It 30
M50B
BPD 38, Cherokees 23
BPD 39, PLA-N 19
PLA-N 44, Cherokees 25
F70
Lady Cherokees 22, Soul Survivors 8 (bronze)
Lady Cherokees (gold) 27, Red Foxes 18 (silver)
F65
Cherokees 41, Oranges Sprots 15 (bronze)
Cherokees 25 (gold), Red Foxes 15 (silver)
F60
Red Foxes 38, Shooting Stars 8
Red Foxes 30, Rowan Cougars 18
Rowan Cougars 26, Shooting Stars 13
F55
Steel Cans 41, Red Foxes 24
Red Foxes 34, Steel Cans 21
F50
Steele Cans 42, Lady Cherokees 13
Rowan Cougars 35, Lady Cherokees 24
Steel Cans 62, Rowan Cougars 16
Friday’s scores M75
Land of Waterfalls 75+A 30, Silvers Eagles 24
Port City Pirates 51, CK Cruisers 21
Land of Waterfalls 35, Port City Pirates 21
Silver Eagles 42, CK Cruisers 15
Silver Eagles won by forfeit
Land of Waterfalls won by forfeit
M60
Never Too Late 34, BPD 26
Land of Waterfalls 54, Port City Pirates 31
Port City Pirates 35, BPD 30
Never Too Late 47, Fayetteville Cobras 29
Port City Pirates 39, Fayetteville Cobras 19
Land of Waterfalls 65, BPD 36
Land of Waterfalls 65, Fayetteville Cobras 31
Never Too Late 40, Port City Pirates 27
Land of Waterfalls 38, Never Too Late 29
BPD 41, Never Too Late 29
BPD 41, Fayetteville Cobras 32
M65
Wazee 65, High Country Mountaineers 22
BPD 33, Double Nickels 25
Wazee 69, Double Nickels 34
BPD 28, High Country Mountaineers 27
High Country Mountaineers 35, Double Nickels 28
Wazee 37, BPD 15
F60
Lady Cherokees 41, Orange Sprots 18
F65
Red Foxes 40, Orange Sports 22
Red Foxes 24, Lady Cherokees 21
F70
Silver Spirits 17, Soul Survivors 10
Lady Cherokees 20, Red Foxes 14
Soul Survivors 14, Lady Cherokees 9
Red Foxes 14, Silver Spirits 6
Red Foxes 19, Soul Survivors 11
Lady Cherokees 15, Silver Spirits 12
F80
Red Foxes 11, Orange Sprots 8
Red Foxes 12, Orange Sprots 2