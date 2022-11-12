Senior Games 3-on-3 scores The Daily Reflector Nov 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Action began on Friday in the North Carolina Senior Games 3-on-3 basketball tournament being played on the East Carolina campus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Games 3-on-3 Basketball scoresMales 75Land of Waterfalls 75+A 30, Silvers Eagles 24Port City Pirates 51, CK Cruisers 21Land of Waterfalls 35, Port City Pirates 21Silver Eagles 42, CK Cruisers 15Silver Eagles won by forfeitLand of Waterfalls won by forfeitM60Never Too Late 34, BPD 26Land of Waterfalls 54, Port City Pirates 31Port City Pirates 35, BPD 30Never Too Late 47, Fayetteville Cobras 29Port City Pirates 39, Fayetteville Cobras 19Land of Waterfalls 65, BPD 36Land of Waterfalls 65, Fayetteville Cobras 31Never Too Late 40, Port City Pirates 27Land of Waterfalls 38, Never Too Late 29BPD 41, Never Too Late 29BPD 41, Fayetteville Cobras 32M65Wazee 65, High Country Mountaineers 22BPD 33, Double Nickels 25Wazee 69, Double Nickels 34BPD 28, High Country Mountaineers 27High Country Mountaineers 35, Double Nickels 28Wazee 37, BPD 15F60Lady Cherokees 41, Orange Sprots 18F65Red Foxes 40, Orange Sports 22Red Foxes 24, Lady Cherokees 21F70Silver Spirits 17, Soul Survivors 10Lady Cherokees 20, Red Foxes 14Soul Survivors 14, Lady Cherokees 9Red Foxes 14, Silver Spirits 6Red Foxes 19, Soul Survivors 11Lady Cherokees 15, Silver Spirits 12F80Red Foxes 11, Orange Sprots 8Red Foxes 12, Orange Sprots 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.