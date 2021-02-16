CARY — A pair of J.H. Rose swimmers achieved the ultimate accomplishment in high school swimming last week at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Madeline Smith and Emma Hastings each won state championships in their respective events during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A State Championships.
Smith won two state titles – she earned the 100-yard freestyle title with a time of 50.16 seconds, edging Olivia Rhodes of Charlotte Catholic (50.58) in the finals.
Smith added her second state championship with a first-place showing in the 200-yard freestyle. Her time of 1:48.90 was good enough to best Kaylee McDonald of Marvin Ridge (1:49.77).
Smith’s teammate, Hastings, was third in the 200 free (1:50.38) while D.H. Conley’s Emily Armen was fifth (1:53.04).
Hastings captured the 500-yard freestyle crown with a time of 4:49.37, defeating McDonald (4:56.36) in the finals.
The Rampants’ Russell Exum came close to winning state titles in two events.
Exum took second place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:32.57), just behind winner Peter Bretzmann of Chapel Hill (4:30.83).
Exum was also second overall in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 48.56 seconds, just a scant .19 seconds behind champion William Watson of Southwest Guilford (48.37).
Rose’s girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team (Grace McCarthy, Noelle DeVente, Hastings and Smith) was fifth in the state with a time of 3:36.50.
Lillian Ozimek placed sixth in the 1-meter diving event (292.35).
In the team standings, Rose’s girls were sixth with 46 points while Conley was 13th with 11 points. The Rampant boys finished tied for eighth overall with Cox Mill (18 points).
The top 12 regional finishers in individual events and relays qualified for the state 3A championship meet. The top eight placers scored points.
Others who scored points for their team by finishing in the top eight were as follows, by event:
• 200-yard medley relay: Conley girls seventh 1:52.30 (Armen, Kristen Ivey, Brooke Despres, Lexi Blatt)
• 100-yard freestyle: Armen (Conley) seventh 52.84
• 200-yard freestyle relay: J.H. Rose girls eighth 1:40.92 (McCarthy, DeVente, Hastings, Smith)
• 200-yard freestyle relay: J.H. Rose boys seventh 1:32.67 (Harris Casey, Will Casey, Avery Hall, Exum)
• 100-yard backstroke: Blatt (Conley) eighth (59.48)
Conley volleyball honored
The D.H. Conley volleyball was honored last week for its recent state championship in volleyball.
The city of Greenville and Mayor P.J. Connelly announced the city was lighting up the Greene Street bridge in blue and gold to honor the Vikings. Connelly tweeted recognition of the team and the honor.
Friday’s Scores
Girls’ Basketball D.H. Conley 78 C.B. Aycock 60
Record: DHC 9-0.
North Lenoir 61 Ayden-Grifton 48
Record: A-G 2-5
North Pitt 74 North Johnston 37
Record: NP 10-1.
J.H. Rose 51 Eastern Wayne 25
Record: JHR 2-9
South Central 55 New Bern 31
Record: SC 9-2.
Boys’ Basketball D.H. Conley 38 C.B. Aycock 33
Record: DHC 8-3.
North Lenoir 64 Ayden-Grifton 63
Record: A-G 4-3.
North Pitt 74 North Johnston 33
Record: NP 7-5.
J.H. Rose 77 Eastern Wayne 55
Record: JHR 7-4.
South Central 44 New Bern 43
Record: SC 11-0.
Today’s Games
D.H. Conley at Eastern Wayne
Ayden-Grifton at Greene Central (boys only)
Farmville Central at Beddingfield
Nash Central at North Pitt
South Central at J.H. Rose