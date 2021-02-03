Powered by 50 points from N.C. State commit Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central defeated Raleigh’s Trinity Academy 86-78 at Farmville Central High School Wednesday night, improving to 7-0 and spoiling Trinity’s perfect season.
The Jaguars have not lost a game since December of 2019, extending their win streak to 26 total games.
“Fifty points feels so good,” Smith said. “I couldn’t do it without my team. I love my team. They always have my back and I always have theirs. I’ve been locked in all day. Been in the gym since 12, tuning for the game and getting shots up early. ”
After two games canceled due to COVID-19, this game was a last-minute call, and Jaguars head coach Larry Williford was grateful for the chance to play Trinity Academy, a team that entered this game ranked 25th in the state according to MaxPreps.
“We lost two games and I wanted to try and fill them with quality opponents,” Williford said. “Hats off to Trinity for coming down. They were first class. I think it was a great basketball game. It lets people know that public (school) basketball doesn’t take a second seat to anybody.”
Smith was dominant throughout the game, scoring 24 of the team’s 38 first half points. While he made five 3s, Smith was most effective off the dribble and driving to the basket. He added four rebounds and three steals to his stat line, with two of those steals ending in breakaway dunks.
“He’s a gamer,” Williford said. “There’s a reason he signed to go to the ACC. He’s a competitor, he’s going to call people out in the huddle. If he passes it to you, he wants you to make the shot. He’s demanding.”
Meanwhile, senior center Leontae Moye found success under the basket despite the size of Trinity Academy, scoring 15 points and corralling 15 rebounds. Defensively, Moye recorded three blocks.
The Tigers had three players with more than 20 points. Sophomore forward Jakwon Moore led the way with 26 points and added three blocks while junior Sam Perez scored 24 points with five rebounds and Noah Ross added 20 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Tyler Gill dished out 10 assists.
Prior to Wednesday’s matchup, Williford said he wasn’t pleased with the effort his guys showed in a victory over North Pitt on Friday night and demanded a better effort during practice, particularly on Monday.
“The last two days at practice, all we have harped on is compete, compete, compete,” Williford said. “Tonight wasn’t beautiful. But we did enough things. I thought we were very tentative in the first quarter around the bucket, and as the game wore on, Rashae (Owens), Leontae and (Derrick Cox Jr.) established themselves down low.”
It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the first three quarters. Down 21-19 with just over five minutes remaining in the first half, Farmville Central embarked on an 11-5 run that was capped off by a Trinity Academy turnover that turned into a Smith dunk and gave the Jaguars a 30-26 lead with 3:25 to go.
Farmville Central led 38-37 at halftime, but the Tigers opened the second half with 5-1 run and took a 45-41 lead with a three from Ross with over six minutes to go. Farmville Central quickly scored two straight baskets to tie and the two teams traded the lead until the 2-minute mark, when the Jaguars opened up a 64-59 lead to end the quarter thanks to a three from Smith and a valiant second-effort basket from Moye.
Smith opened the fourth quarter with a deep 3 and the Jaguars opened up a 69-59 lead with seven minutes remaining. While Farmville Central never relinquished the lead in the fourth, Trinity Academy worked their way back into the game, cutting the lead to 77-74 with under 2 minutes remaining thanks to a bucket from Perez and to 79-76 with a second-chance bucket from Ross.
A coast-to-coast drive from Smith, free throws and a thunderous dunk from Moye with 20 seconds secured the victory for Farmville Central.
The Jaguars resume 2A Eastern Plains Conference play on Friday night when they travel to Nash Central. The Jaguars girls will return to action as well against Nash Central with game time scheduled for 6 p.m.