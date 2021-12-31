Sports returned in earnest in 2021, and with it came some memorable local moments, but the specter of COVID-19 still loomed large.
After a year of lockdowns in 2020, both East Carolina and local high school teams returned to action with fans in the stands, including the Pirate football team having its best season in seven years and the Farmville Central boys’ basketball team winning its third straight state title.
Following are some of the area’s top sports stories from the year:
Bowl earned, taken away
The ECU football team finished a memorable third season under head coach Mike Houston with seven wins, the best since the 2014 team, but the season will forever be marked by its final act.
The Pirates were set to face Boston College in Monday’s Military Bowl, but on Saturday, roughly 24 hours before kickoff, Boston College revealed it had a high number of positive COVID tests within its team and could not play. Shortly thereafter, the announcement of the bowl’s cancellation came.
Still, the Pirates enjoyed separate winning streaks of four and three games during the campaign and showed drastic defensive improvements.
Jags trifecta
Behind the electric play of N.C. State-bound senior Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central rolled to its third consecutive 2A state championship in March.
The Jaguars went 15-0 and scored 113 points in each of their last two games of the season, including a 113-98 win over Hendersonville to win the title.
The title came on the heels of a 2020 season in which the pandemic forced Farmville to share the 2A title without playing in the final game. This year’s Jags team ended 2021 year at 8-1.
Rose, JP2 vie for championships
After starting the season at an inauspicious 0-3, the J.H. Rose football team took flight and kept soaring all the way to the 3A state championship game.
Behind the explosive speed of running back Michael Allen and the physical two-way play of Klavon Brown, the Rampants and head coach Will Bland emerged as the top team in the east, rocketing into the championship game in Chapel Hill.
There, the Rampants’ ride came to an end against perennial juggernaut Greensboro Dudley.
Led by the bruising running of tailback Rion Roseborough, John Paul II also went on a title chase that ended in the championship game of the NCISAA 1A 8-man playoffs, with the Saints falling short for the second straight season in the finale.
Houston inks extension
One of the benefits of the Pirates’ big football season was hammering out a contract extension for Houston that aims to keep the coach in Greenville through the 2026 season.
The new deal tacked on three new years to Houston’s original five-year deal with the Pirates.
ECU finished 5-3 in American Athletic Conference play.
Rams soccer shines
Speaking of playing for titles, the Green Central soccer team did the same this fall after completing an unprecedented 25-1 run through the regular season and playoffs, including a 12-0 league record.
On their way to facing Shelby in the title game, where their season ended in penalty kicks after no goals were scored in regulation or extra time, GC routinely racked up lopsided wins.
In 13 games, the Rams scored at least nine goals, and they also posted 13 shutouts.
Farmville girls’ hoops
The Jaguars girls’ team is no stranger to competing for state titles either, and they joined the above three teams in having the distinction of being on the biggest stage.
Farmville’s girls mirrored the boys in that they carried a perfect record (14-0) in the state championship after reeling off playoff wins over Kinston, North Pitt, Randleman and McMichael.
But the Jags ran into one of the state’s other long-standing powers and lost in the title game, 77-62 to Shelby.
Annual volleyball runs
Each fall, at least one local volleyball team, if not two or three, goes on a state title quest. In recent years, D.H. Conley has led that drive, but this year, the Vikings (25-4) had familiar company in the form of J.H. Rose (24-4).
The path to the state playoffs always is characterized by what happens in the teams’ annual showdowns with one another. Conley went 2-1 in three key showdowns with the Rampants, who dealt the Vikings their lone conference loss of the year before losing to them in the conference championship match.
The Vikings fell just short of a 3A championship thanks to a loss to Green Level in the regional finals, while Rose dropped its second loss of the season to Cedar Ridge on the same night.
ECU wins regional
One of the long-term goals of the late former ECU baseball coach Keith LeClair was to make Greenville a stronghold for hosting NCAA regional baseball each spring, giving the Pirates a yearly upper hand in their long-standing quest to make it to the College World Series.
Another step was built in making that vision a reality when the Pirates hosted, and won, another regional in Clark-LeClair Stadium last May.
The Pirates (44-17, 20-8 American Athletic Conference) dropped their opening game at the AAC tournament, then reeled off three straight wins before dropping a 2-1 heartbreaker to UCF.
But ECU’s resume still was strong enough to host the opening round of the postseason, and the home team made a clean sweep of Norfolk State, Charlotte and Maryland to vault into the super regional round.
There, however, the Pirates met a familiar fate by being swept in two games by national juggernaut Vanderbilt.
Ahlers announces return
Following ECU football’s promising finish to the regular season, starting quarterback Holton Ahlers had a big decision to make.
Ahlers is a senior academically, but thanks to a floating year last year created by COVID, the QB could either take his football dreams elsewhere for one more year of eligibility or stick with the Pirates.
Ahlers decided to stay in his hometown and try to build on his substantial foundation at ECU, making his decision official in early December.
Softball World Series
After being forced to wait a full year for its Greenville debut thanks to the pandemic, the Little League Softball World Series was staged in August at Elm Street Park.
The series originally was announced to be making its new home debut in Greenville in early 2020, but within months the plug was pulled because of the initial onset of COVID-19.
Although there was no local representative this year and no international teams (also due to COVID) the platform was set for the series to become an annual Greenville tradition.