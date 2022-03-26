Eighty of the best class of 2022 basketball players in the 919 and 252 area codes plus many top area coaches will participate in the annual 919 vs. 252 Showcase Basketball Games today at Ayden-Grifton High School.

The event is sponsored by ENC Elite Sports and Run With it Sports, LLC. The players selected are seniors who have ambitions to participate at the college level once they have graduated. These players have achieved many area and state accolades and will have the opportunity to compete against each other in front of numerous college coaches who are looking to add to their rosters.

There will be two teams of 10 from each area code, boys and girls. They will play both teams from the other area code. On Friday night, there was an All-Star Friday event held at South Creek High School in Robersonville, where some of the players will be participating in a skills competition, 2-Ball mixed hot shot competition, three-point shoot-out and slam dunk contest. There was also be a local cheerleading exhibition in between events.

Gates open at 9 a.m. for Saturday’s event and it will be $15 general admission at the gate for all eight games.

The schedule is as follows:

Girls’ Session

10:00am Team 919 Faison vs. Team 252 Pittman

11:30am Team 919 Williams vs. Team 252 Cherry

1:00pm Team 919 Faison vs. Team 252 Cherry

2:30pm Team 919 Williams vs. Team 252 Pittman

Boys’ Session

4:00pm Team 919 Ackles vs. Team 252 Williams

5:30pm Team 919 Paye vs. Team 252 Simmons

7:00pm Team 919 Ackles vs. Team 252 Simmons


8:30pm Team 919 Paye vs. Team 252 Williams

