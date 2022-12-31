SPORTSWEEK: Adult flag football

The Greenville Parks and Recreation adults flag football season came to a thrilling end on Dec. 18, as Fly an Flashy claimed the championship with a 20-18 victory over Gamebreakers.

The champs outscored the runners-up by clinging to a 13-12 lead at the half and then grinding out a 7-6 advantage in the second to produce the final score.