The Greenville Parks and Recreation adults flag football season came to a thrilling end on Dec. 18, as Fly an Flashy claimed the championship with a 20-18 victory over Gamebreakers.
The champs outscored the runners-up by clinging to a 13-12 lead at the half and then grinding out a 7-6 advantage in the second to produce the final score.
Fly an Flashy beat Everybody Shines Together, 25-6, and Gamebreakers knocked off Brown & Wood, 20-13, to advance to the title game.
Basketball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning a Friday Night Hoops basketball program.
The format will be a half-court pick-up games with teams being picked nightly upon arrival. Games will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday nights at the Sports Connection from this Friday through March 31.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Futsal
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning a Friday Night Futsal program.
The format will be pick-up indoor futsal games with teams being picked nightly upon arrival. Games will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday nights at the Sports Connection from April 14 through June 30. For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Pickleball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning its adult pickleball leagues.
Two leagues for different age groups are forming, 50+ and 18+, with both playing 10-game regular seasons. Games will played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Sports Connection. Deadline to register is March 10.For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Wiffleball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning an adult wiffleball league.
The league will feature 10 regular season games and a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Sports Connection Deadline to register is March 3.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.