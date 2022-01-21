The GRPD is planning a co-rec league for adult kickball to consist of 10 regular season games and a single-elimination postseason format. Doubleheaders will be played on Sunday afternoons at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline to register is March 4. Call 252-329-5440 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Pickleball
The GRPD is currently offering beginner and intermediate pickleball clinics, as well as open-play opportunities.
The clinics will focus on learning skills, rules and strategies of the game.
All programs will meet at Boyd Lee Park. For more information, call 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Adult beginner clinics are held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from Feb. 7 to March 2. Cost is $30, or $20 for city residents. Players must register between now and Jan. 31.
Adult intermediate clinics are held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 2 to March 30. Cost is $30, or $20 for city residents. Players must register between now and Jan. 31.
Open play is offered from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from now until March 24. Cost is $30, or $20 for city residents.
Soccer
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department and the Pitt-Greenville Soccer Association is taking registration now through Feb. 7 for the Spring Future Stars season.
Future Stars uses the small-sided game approach to soccer with smaller teams to promote skill-building. Leagues are forming for age groups U4 through U16. League play will be at the Bradford Creek Soccer Complex beginning March 5 and running through early May. Registration is $50.
Players can register in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jaycee Park, or from noon to 7 p.m. at Boyd Lee Park. For more information, call 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Softball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is gearing up for the coming Spring Adult Softball League, marked by the opening of registration for the Open and Coed leagues.
The season setup includes 10 regular season games and and a double-elimination playoff tournament. Games will be played Monday through Thursday at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline to register is March 24. Call 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
