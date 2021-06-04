The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association is accepting registrations for its summer adult league. The league is sanctioned by the North Carolina Adult Soccer Association, a state soccer association recognized by FIFA and the United State Soccer Federation through the United State Adult Soccer Assn.
The league starts play on June 24 and will finish in early August. This is a 7 v 7 league and games are played on weeknights at the ECU Blount Recreational Sports Complex, 9999 Oglesby Drive, Greenville.
Registration information and more details are available at www.pgsaal.com.
Beach Volleyball
Come learn the game of beach volleyball during these clinics intended for beginners who want to learn the beach game.
The clinics will provide children the opportunity to build skills in a fun and supervised environment. Clinics are open to ages 8-12 and are offered on Sundays from 3-5 p.m. staring Monday through June 27.
Cost is $35 for residents and $53 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4550 for more information.
Adult leagues
A series of five-week beach volleyball leagues will be held at Boyd Lee Park this summer, with games being played twice a week from 6:30-8 p.m.
Leagues will be held June 14-July 15 and July 19-Aug. 19. Cost is $50 per team or $20 per player for residents and $30 for non-residents. For more information, call 252-329-4550 or email sduncan@greenvillenc.gov.
Baseball
Greenville Recreation & Parks will be hosting a Jr. Home Run Derby event at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26 for ages 12U & 14U.
The Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby powered by @MLBdevelops is a fun and exciting youth competition for talented youngsters to showcase their hitting abilities, with the opportunity of competing at the finals during the World Series.
Boys and girls will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. The local champions from both age divisions will advance to the regional level, and regional champions will advance to the finals, which will take place during the 2021 World Series.
All interested participants should register online at JrHRD.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition. For questions concerning the competition, please contact GRPD.
Swimming
Online registration is open for East Carolina Aquatics’ Greenville summer team, the Minges Makos. The team is part of the Greenville Area Summer Swim League.
The first swim meet will be June 15, which is the registration deadline. Practices will start the first week of June at Minges Natatorium at East Carolina University.
Swimmers will learn the fundamentals of all four strokes and will compete in a fun, low-pressure environment.
Swimmers will need a swimsuit and goggles, and should be able to swim 25 yards unassisted. If unsure, please email Doug Parker at ecacoachdoug@gmail.com with questions.
The registration fee is $170 for non-ECA members; those already registered with ECA or USA Swimming have a reduced fee. The fee includes a team swim cap, team T-shirt, seasonal USA Swimming registration, training, meets and the Greenville summer league’s registration fees.
For more information, visit https://www.teamunify.com/team/nceca/page/makos. To learn more about East Carolina Aquatics, visit www.swimeca.org.
Tennis
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of summer tennis programs at River Birch Tennis Center.
Programs are available for ages 5 and older and are $44 for residents and $66 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4559 or email chinson@greenvillenc.gov for more information. Register online at greenvillenc.gov.
Wiffle Ball
For the first time since 2006, the North Carolina Wiffle Ball Tournament will return to its original location in Kenly on July 17 and 18. The tournament began there in 1982 as the Kenly Wiffle Ball Tournament, and this is the 40th consecutive year a tournament has been held.
It is the second oldest Wiffle Ball tournament in the world, trailing only the World Wiffle Ball Championship of Midlothian, Ill., which began in Mishawaka, Ind., in 1980.
Kenly’s KAPARC facility will host the 4-on-4, double-elimination slow-pitch event, and the entry fee will again be $80 for five-man rosters. Bats, balls and umpires will be provided, with trophies for first place, runner up, MVP and an All-Tournament team.
The tournament became the State Tournament in 1989 and was in Kenly from 1982-2006. It then moved to Smithfield from 2007-2019 before being held at Miffly Field in Spiveys Corner last year.
For more information on the tourney, or to register a team, visit ncwiffleball.weebly.com, or call or text tournament director Jeff Davis at 919-915-2280.
Yoga
Come out and enjoy Yoga classes at the Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center.
Classes meet on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Classes are free for GAFC members. Non-member fees are $35 for residents and $52 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4041 for more information.
Scores
Greenie League Big Fry Division
Parker’s BBQ 10, Community Calzones 5
Riggins Roberts Design 9, Hot Stove 4
Parker’s BBQ 12, Gavigan Insurance 2
Coastal Architecture 7, Ameriprise Financial 5
Carolina Digestive Disease 9, Youngs PT 5
Parker’s BBQ 5, English Construction 0
GRPD Adult Softball Hyster-Yale 13 Common Man 9
Leading hitters: C — Rachel Beavans 3-4, Brandon Saunders 3-4; H — Michael Proeter 3-4, Cedrick Barrett 3-4.
Pirates 16 Game Changers 10
Leading hitters: G — PJ George 2-3, Chelsey Bennett 1-2; P — Dylan Fortford 4-4, Chris Gay 5-5.
Trend Different 10 Nemesis 7
Leading hitters: T — Nicky Sheppard 3-4, Freddie Bynum 3-3; N — Garrett Brooks 2-2; Craig Stewart 1-2.
Grimesland 15 St. Peter’s 13
Leading hitters: G — JJ Fisher, Skylar Adams; S — Matt Hanson, Chris Barone.
The B Team 15 Temple 14
Leading hitters: T — Alan Cox, Jared Lewis; B — Steve Uhlmann, Ryan Campbell.
Carolina Lawn 20 Ribeye’s 19
Leading hitters: R — Taylor Stott, Brandon Cox; C — Alex Wadford, Brandon Murphy.
Taft Ventures 13 Crosspointe 7
Leading hitters: C — Josh Aldridge 4-4, Rusty Ziegler 3-4; T — Josh Andrews 4-4, Michael Proctor 3-4.
Tie Breakers 24 Johnny’s Tire 4
Leading hitters: J — Quinton HellyerMike Trongone 1-1; T — Allen Bowman 4-4, Travis Hixon 3-4.
OPI 16 Taft Ventures 6
Leading hitters: T — Matlin Ange 2-3, Michael Proctor 1-2; O — Daron Gray 3-3, Mike Stancill 3-3.
OPI 15 Johnny’s Tire 0
Leading hitters: J — David Castleberry 1-2, David Gill 1-2; O — Robert Rapp 3-3, Montrel Warren 3-3.
The B Team 15 Grimesland FWB 5
Leading hitters: G — Josh Moore 3-3, Skylar Adams 2-3; B — Sam Poindexter 3-4, Will Potosky 4-4.
The B Team 21 Ribeye’s 11
Leading hitters: R — Aaron Marr 2-3, Chandler Fornes 1-2; B — Sam Taylor 3-4, Jody Jones 2-3.