The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department capped another season of adult softball by crowning two league champions on Monday, with Stilllife claiming the City A championship over Crosspointe and Grimesland taking the City B title with a win over St. Peters.
Travis Hixon and Brandon Leitz keyed Stilllife’s 25-12 victory, while Jared Sutton and Robert Rapp kept Crosspointe in the hunt in the City A game. In the City B clash, Steve (4-for-5) and Cameron (3-for-5) leading Grimesland Free Will Baptist to a tight 22-20 win, while St. Peters was led at the plate by Matt Hanson 3-for-4) and Alex Evans (3-for-4).
Last week, the Bombers defeated CrossFit Tier 1 by a score of 12-7 to win the GRPD Coed postseason tournament.
P. George had an inside-the-park home run and C. Watson was 2-for-3 with multiple RBIs to lead the Bombers, while Courtney Spence and Mike Miller each were 2-for-4 with RBIs.
Following are results from other action leading up to the title games:
Crosspointe 27, Stilllife 21
Leading hitters: C – Rusty Ziegler and Jared Sutton; S – Dennis Butts and Mike Stancil.
Noland Company 31 Backyard Boys 9
Leading hitters: NC – Josh and Mitch; BB – Isaiah McCuller and Michael Miller.
St. Peters 22, Grimesland 14
Leading hitters: SP – Chief Cannon 4-5, Chris Barone 3-4; G – Kevin 2-4, Jason 2-4.
June 6 Crosspointe 14, Ribeyes 8
Leading hitters: R – Tony C. 3-4, Zack B. 2-4; C – Rusty Ziegler HR, Jared Sutton 2-4.
Noland Company 15 Carolina Lawn 13
Leading hitters: CL – Doug Collins and Curt Powell; NC – McCarter and Davenport.
Backyard Boys 15 The B Team 8
Leading hitters: BT — Robbie F. and Parker E.; BB – Shawn Anderson and Isaiah McCullar.
Stilllife 15, East Coast Cutz 10
Leading hitters: ECC – Josh Daniels and Alex Marlowe; S – Robbie Griggs and Blake McCarter.
June 2 Stilllife 22, Ribeyes 1
Leading hitters: R – Matt Parkill HR, Robbie Griggs HR; S – Zack B. 2-3, Taylor 2B.
East Coast Cutz 14 Crosspointe 10
Leading hitters: C – Robert Rapp 3-4, Trey Nichols 3-4; ECC – TJ O’Neal HR, Tre Hill 3-3.
Thermo Fisher 15, St. Peters 10
Leading hitters: SP – Jim Lambriola 3-4, Tyler Bloom 3-5; TF – Jackson High HR, Jason Hodges 2-3.
June 1 Bombers 17, Crossfit Tier 1 13
Leading hitters: CFT – Tylor Ornsby and John Harrison; B – D. Olivos and C. Watson.
Crossfit Tier 1 15 Thermo Fisher 3
Leading hitters: TF – B. Stone and J. Wilkerson; CFT – Kyle Luschvitz.
Backyard Boys 10 BTW Global 9
Leading hitters: BTW – Will Respess and Trent Wynne; BB – Isaiah McCullar and Jimmy Edmundson.
Noland Company 14 Carolina Lawn 13
Leading hitters: NC – Josh and Mitchell; CL – Reese Farmer and Richard Kiely.
The B Team 12 Noland Company 9
Leading hitters: BT – Coleman and Stephen; NC – Josh and Hunter
Carolina Lawn 18 The B Team 7
Leading hitters: BT – Kasey S and Parker E; CL – Doug Collins and Spencer Danato.
Grimesland FWB 15, Temple 9Leading hitters: T – Jeff Jackson and Travis Moore; Kevin Byrum and Wes Craft.