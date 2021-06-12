A series of five-week beach volleyball leagues will be held at Boyd Lee Park this summer, with games being played twice a week from 6:30-8 p.m.
Leagues will be held beginning Monday through July 15 and another starting July 19 running through Aug. 19. Cost is $50 per team or $20 per player for residents and $30 for non-residents. For more information, call 252-329-4550 or email sduncan@greenvillenc.gov.
Baseball
Greenville Recreation & Parks will be hosting a Jr. Home Run Derby event at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26 for ages 12U & 14U.
The Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby powered by @MLBdevelops is a fun and exciting youth competition for talented youngsters to showcase their hitting abilities, with the opportunity of competing at the finals during the World Series.
Boys and girls will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. The local champions from both age divisions will advance to the regional level, and regional champions will advance to the finals, which will take place during the 2021 World Series.
All interested participants should register online at JrHRD.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition. For questions concerning the competition, please contact GRPD.
Soccer
The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association is accepting registrations for its summer adult league. The league is sanctioned by the North Carolina Adult Soccer Association, a state soccer association recognized by FIFA and the United State Soccer Federation through the United State Adult Soccer Assn.
The league starts play on June 24 and will finish in early August. This is a 7 v 7 league and games are played on weeknights at the ECU Blount Recreational Sports Complex, 9999 Oglesby Drive, Greenville.
Registration information and more details are available at www.pgsaal.com.
Swimming
Online registration is open for East Carolina Aquatics’ Greenville summer team, the Minges Makos. The team is part of the Greenville Area Summer Swim League.
The first swim meet will be Tuesday, which is the registration deadline. Practices will start the first week of June at Minges Natatorium at East Carolina University.
Swimmers will learn the fundamentals of all four strokes and will compete in a fun, low-pressure environment.
Swimmers will need a swimsuit and goggles, and should be able to swim 25 yards unassisted. If unsure, please email Doug Parker at ecacoachdoug@gmail.com with questions.
The registration fee is $170 for non-ECA members; those already registered with ECA or USA Swimming have a reduced fee. The fee includes a team swim cap, team T-shirt, seasonal USA Swimming registration, training, meets and the Greenville summer league’s registration fees.
For more information, visit https://www.teamunify.com/team/nceca/page/makos. To learn more about East Carolina Aquatics, visit www.swimeca.org.
Tennis
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of summer tennis programs at River Birch Tennis Center.
Programs are available for ages 5 and older and are $44 for residents and $66 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4559 or email chinson@greenvillenc.gov for more information. Register online at greenvillenc.gov.
Wiffle Ball
For the first time since 2006, the North Carolina Wiffle Ball Tournament will return to its original location in Kenly on July 17 and 18.
The tournament began there in 1982 as the Kenly Wiffle Ball Tournament, and this is the 40th consecutive year a tournament has been held.
It is the second oldest Wiffle Ball tournament in the world, trailing only the World Wiffle Ball Championship of Midlothian, Ill., which began in Mishawaka, Ind., in 1980.
Kenly’s KAPARC facility will host the 4-on-4, double-elimination slow-pitch event, and the entry fee will again be $80 for five-man rosters. Bats, balls and umpires will be provided, with trophies for first place, runner up, MVP and an All-Tournament team.
The tournament became the State Tournament in 1989 and was in Kenly from 1982-2006. It then moved to Smithfield from 2007-2019 before being held at Miffly Field in Spiveys Corner last year.
For more information on the tourney, or to register a team, visit ncwiffleball.weebly.com, or call or text tournament director Jeff Davis at 919-915-2280.
Yoga
Come out and enjoy Yoga classes at the Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center.
Classes meet on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Classes are free for GAFC members. Non-member fees are $35 for residents and $52 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4041 for more information.
Scores
Greenie League Big Fry Division
Coastal Architecture 9, Hot Stove 8
RRD 5, Young’s 5
Calzones 13, Gavigan 7
Parker’s BBQ 8, Superior 7
Ameriprise 6, Young’s PT 1
RRD 4, Gavigan 3
CDD 14, Sup. Moving 3
Calzones 12, Triple P 4
Parker’s BBQ 5, Coastal Architecture 3
Hot Stove 11, English Const. 1
GRPD Adult Softball Hyster-Yale 20 Pirates 0
Leading hitters: P — Landon Letchworth 2-2, Hannah Harmon 1-2; H — Cedrick Barrett 3-3, Danielle Nadeau 3-3.
Nemesis 14 Hyster-Yale 13
Leading hitters: H — Cedrick Barrett 4-4, Sebastian Barwick 3-4; H — Garrett Brooks 3-4, Mike Stancil 3-4.
Carolina Lawn 20, The B Team 10
Leading hitters: B — Will Potosky 3-3, Sam Taylor 3-3; C — Kenny Edwards 3-3, Alex Wadford 3-4.
OPI 30, Tie Breakers 29
Leading hitters: O — TJ O’Neal 5-6, Mike Stancil 4-5; T — Blake McCarter 6-6, Robbie Griggs 5-6.
OPI 17, Tie Breakers 14
Leading hitters: T — Garrett Brooks 3-4, Travis Hixon 2-4; O — Cedrick Barrett 3-4, Tyler Ables 3-4.