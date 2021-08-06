The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for a fall 4v4 adult beach volleyball league.
League play will consist of 10 games played over a five-week period, with games being played on Tuesday evenings at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline to register is Sept. 12. For more information, contact the athletic office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Football
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for its upcoming youth flag football league.
Registration runs from now until Aug. 16 for interested players ages 5-12.
Games will played on Monday and Thursday evenings at Evans Park.
Registration is available online at greenvillenc.gov, in-person at the athletic office or by calling 252-329-4550.
Adult flag
The GRPD is also accepting registrations for an adult flag football league.
This league consists of a 10-game regular season with a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will played on Sundays at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline to register is Sept. 2. For more information, contact the athletic office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Softball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for its coming fall adult modified sanctioned USSSA softball league.
Registration is being accepted for Open and Coed leagues. Each team will participate in a 10-game regular season followed by a postseason tournament, with games being played Monday through Thursday at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline for registration is Sept. 2. For more information, contact the athletic office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Tennis
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of summer tennis programs at River Birch Tennis Center.
Programs are available for ages 5 and older and are $44 for residents and $66 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4559 or email chinson@greenvillenc.gov for more information.
Register online at greenvillenc.gov.
Yoga
Come out and enjoy Yoga classes at the Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center this summer.
Classes meet on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Classes are free for GAFC members. Non-member fees are $35 for residents and $52 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4041 for more information.