The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department recently crowned its annual champions with the playing of the Adult Softball City Open championship, the Adult Softball Coed championship and the age 9-12 Youth Flag Football title game.
The Cowboys won this year’s 9-12 flag football league. The team claimed the title after defeating the 49ers, 16-8, finishing with an undefeated record through the regular season and the playoffs.
Local Oak won the City Open Softball title by clawing out of the loser’s bracket and winning three straight games on championship night. That included taking down Thermo Fisher in consecutive games, 18-13 and 25-5, in the final two games.
Meanwhile, Thermo Fisher won the Adult Softball Coed championship by beating the Bombers, 14-9, in the championship game.
Regular season action continued in the GRPD Adult Flag Football league as well.
Following are scores from the last week:
Youth Flag Football Nov. 22 Championship game Cowboys 18, 49ers 6 Nov. 21
Cowboys 32, Jets 0
49ers 38, Bears 0
Nov. 19
Cowboys 42, Lions 12
49ers 37, Steelers 15
Nov. 16
Steelers 20, Panthers 12
Bears 30, Raiders 29
Lions 40, Eagles 38
Jets 24, Vikings 15
Adult Softball Nov. 17 Championship night Local Oak 21 Backyard Boyz 4
Leading hitters: BB — Jimmy Edmondson and Chandler Baldree; LO — Jamison Oakley and Dennis Manning.
Local 18, Thermo Fisher 13
Leading hitters: LO — Tre Hill and Joby Tugwell; TF — Ryan Robichaux and Kevin Conway.
Local Oak 25, Thermo Fisher 5Leading hitters: TF — Jon Erik Taylor and Stan Johnson; LO — Wes Hill and Dennis Manning.