The Exceptional Community Baseball League for special needs children and adults will present the Sarah Vaughn Field of Dreams Clinic set for this Wednesday at the Field of Dreams located in the Elm Street Park complex.
All youth in attendance will receive an Under Amour T-shirt and Dinner.
The schedule of events is as follows:
5:45 pm — Youth arrive
6:00 pm – Opening Remarks/Welcome
6:15 pm – Clinic Begins
7:00 pm – Game
7:30 pm – Dinner
7:45 pm – Wrap-Up
Basketball
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration through Monday for its winter youth basketball programs for ages 5 to 18. Registrations will be available at Jaycee Park, Drew Steele Center, H. Boyd Lee Park or online at greenvillenc.gov.
For more information, call 252-329-4550.
Scores
Adult Flag Football
Set it Off 32, Rebels 26
Fly & Flashy 34, Brown & Wood 13
Everybody Shine 32, Tipping Point 9
Youth Flag Football
Ages 9-12
Panthers 15, Vikings 12
Falcons 28, Steelers 22
Bears 50, Seahawks 20
Panthers 21, Steelers 12
Bears 42, Falcons 12
Steelers 31, Seahawks 13
Falcons 22, Panthers 15
Bears 44, Vikings 8
Ages 7-8
Giants 29, Broncos 28
Packers 20, Cardinals 19
Giants 24, Cardinals 7
Packers 13, Broncos 12
Adult Softball
Johnny’s Tire 22, Carolina Lawn 2
Leading hitters — CL: Brandon Murphy 2-2, Joe Bland 1-2; JT: Castle (HR), Sabashian 3-3.
Boyd’s Carpet 18, Waffle Vision 12
Leading hitters — BC: Kevin Byrum 4-5, Will Phelps 3-5; WF — Matt Hanson 2-3, Owen Cox 2-2.
Crosspointe 21, Thermo Fisher 0
Leading hitters — TF: Jason Hodges 1-1, Ryan Robichaux 1-1; C: Rusty Weigler 3-3, Zack Holden 2-3.
Crossfit Tier 1 (18), Thermo Fisher 1 (5)
Game Changers def. Thermo Fisher 2, fft.
Thermo Fisher 14, Boyd’s Carpet 9
Leading hitters — TF: Damon Norman 3-4, Kevin Conway (HR); BC: JJ Fisher (HR), Kevin Byrum 3-4.
Carolina Lawn 12, Waffle Vision 9
Leading hitters — CL: Ben Carroway (HR), Brandon Murphy 3-4; WF: Owen Cox 2-4, Alex Evans 2-4.
Crosspointe 16, Johnny’s Tire 6
Leading hitters — JT: Zack 2-3, Johnny 2-3; C: Jamal Sutton (HR), Robert Rapp 2-3.
Crossfit Tier 1 (20), Thermo Fisher 2 (0)
Leading hitters — TF: Blaine Wetherington 1-3, Mike Ward 1-3; C: Courtney Spence 3-3, Justin Gravely 2-3.
Game Changers 22, Thermo Fisher 1 (2)
Leading hitters: TF — Jordan Wilkerson 1-3, Joella Knopt 2-3; GC: Darren Olivo 2-3, Robert Vernon 2-3.
Waffle Vision 22, Carolina Lawn 7
Leading hitters — CL: Ben Carraway 2-3, Allen Cox 2-2; WV: Martt Hanson 4-4, Owen Cox 3-4.
Thermo Fisher 15, Boyd’s Carpet 5
Leading hitters — TF: JJ Fisher 1-3, Kevin Byrum 1-2; BC: Damon N. 4-4, Ryan R. 3-4.
Johhny’s Tire 18, Thermo Fisher 3
Leading hitters: TF: Damon Norman 2-2, Adam Whitehurst (HR); JT: Sabastian (HR), Miller 3-3.
Crosspointe 15, Waffle Vision 5
Leading hitters — WV: Owen Cox 2-3, Mark Weitzel 1-2; C: Robert Rapp 2-3, Ray Carr 2-3.
Game Changers 18, Cross Fit Tier 1 (4)
Leading hitters — GC: Darren Olivo 3-3, Trey Harrison 3-3; CFT: Justin G. 3-3, Justin J. (HR).
